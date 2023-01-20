Vox Axes 7 Percent Of Workforce, Including Most Of SB Nation’s NHL Sites, As Woke Media Continues To Go Broke

Vox Media announced on Friday that they would be laying off roughly 7% of their workforce.

Vox operates a number of online platforms, including the SB Nation network of sports sites that track individual teams.

Friday’s firings specifically seemed to target SB Nation’s NHL team sites.

One such example was Broad Street Hockey, which covered the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hey fam. Kelly here. Just needed to say a couple of things. As you now know, Vox Media has decided to no longer support the existence of Broad Street Hockey. Why? Can't tell you.



I honestly don't know what this means. For the site. For our writers. For me. I don't know. — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) January 20, 2023

The Flyers have, of course, been at the center of the NHL and political worlds over the past few days.

Flyers player Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey for warm-ups, citing his religious beliefs.

Naturally, much of the sports media world went ballistic. Particularly those from Vox and SB Nation.

One such example was Steph Driver, the NHL Editorial Manager, who announced on Friday that she too had been let go.

Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Getty Images)

Woke Vox Went Broke

These layoffs affecting Vox’s NHL coverage come at a tipping point for the league, and highlight some tough truths.

Sports media, especially Vox and SB Nation, has unequivocally embraced far left, woke ideology. As a result, sports leagues themselves have also conformed to whatever The Current Thing of liberal politics demands.

The NHL in particular has ramped up their progressive bonafides recently.

READ: IVAN PROVOROV SITUATION IS THE PEAK OF NHL’S FORAY INTO PROGRESSIVE POLITICS: MATT REIGLE

They also publicly supported a transgender hockey tournament and attacked those who disagreed with their stance.

While the vast majority of hockey fans aren’t woke, those who cover the sport for Vox unquestionably are.

They created far left sports sites catering to an extremely small demographic of NHL fans, and were apparently stunned to find out that they’re mostly preaching to themselves.

The NHL and Vox are part of the unfortunate symbiotic relationship of liberal sports media influencing leagues to move further left.

Those leagues oblige out of fear of media pressure, then lose viewership or in the case of Vox, readership, as a result.

The vast majority of sports fans want to discuss their favorite team, get analysis and opinions, or read their team’s news without progressive politics.

But Vox can’t deliver that product, because promoting an ideology takes precedence.

And today, they learned the harshest, yet most consistent lesson of all: go woke, go broke.