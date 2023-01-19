Ivan Provorov Jersey Sells Out After Media Crucifies Him For Not Wearing A Pride-Themed Jersey

Just a few short days after most in the mainstream media crucified Ivan Provorov, his Philadelphia Flyers’ jersey has officially sold out online at both the NHL Shop and Fanatics.

Both websites are advertising their Provorov jerseys as ‘almost gone’ as the only men’s jerseys lefts are size extra-small.

Ivan Provorov jerseys have sold out on both the NHL Shop website and Fanatics. (Via Fanatics)

Provorov has dominated headlines throughout the week after deciding not to wear a Pride-themed jersey during warm-ups ahead of Philadelphia’s game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

While the rest of his teammates donned the LGBT-themed sweaters during warm-ups, Provorov remained in the locker room.

After the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Russian defenseman explained his decision not to wear the Pride jersey.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov explained. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Woke Media Loses Its Mind Over Provorov Pride-Jersey ‘Incident’

Provorov staying true to himself and his faith sent the liberal legacy media into a frenzy.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski expressed his anger by pointing out that Provorov had worn military appreciation jerseys in the past, which he believes is a bad thing. He also labeled anyone not up in arms about Provorov choosing not to wear a jersey as “homophobes.”

While Wyshynski’s comments were moronic, they don’t compare to the reactions from two other members of the media.

Canadian news anchor Sid Seixeiro said the Flyers should be fined $1 million for Provorov’s decision and then went on to attack all religious people.

“Nothing scares me more than any human being who says ‘I’m not doing this because of my religious beliefs’ because when you look at people’s lives who normally say that publically you’d throw up at what you saw,” Seixeiro said while trying to work up tears for the cameras.

Then, on Wednesday night, NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek went on a patently absurd rant and suggested Provorov “get on a plane,” return to his home country of Russia, and “get involved” in the war with Ukraine.

We truly have a woke-off taking place in the media because an adult man made the religious-based decision not to wear a jersey with rainbows all over it.

So tolerant, so inclusive.

