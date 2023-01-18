Canadian News Anchor Attacks Religious People In Bigoted Reaction To Ivan Provorov Not Wearing A Pride Jersey

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to wear an LGBT Pride-themed jersey on Tuesday night to which members of the media have pounced on the opportunity to out-woke one another in their reactions.

Provorov stated “I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices, my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion” when asked why he didn’t participate in pre-game warmups with the Pride-themed jersey on.

Translation: Provorov respects anyone and everyone’s personal choices, but didn’t want to go against his own beliefs.

Nevertheless, not participating in Pride festivities and then saying the word ‘religion’ is the woke mob’s green light to attack, and attack they have.

READ: ESPN HOCKEY WRITER IS TRIGGERED IVAN PROVOROV PREVIOUSLY WORE A MILITARY APPRECIATION JERSEY AND NOT THE LGBT JERSEY FLYERS TRIED TO FORCE ON HIM

Canadian news anchor Sid Seixeiro reacted to Provorov not wearing the Pride-themed jersey on Wednesday morning with one of the most dramatic performances in cable news history.

Seixeiro pleaded that he wants to see the NHL fine the Flyers $1 million over the ‘incident,’ which is patently absurd, but it doesn’t come close to the bigoted statement he made about religious people as a whole.

“Nothing scares me more than any human being who says ‘I’m not doing this because of my religious beliefs’ because when you look at people’s lives who normally say that publically you’d throw up at what you saw,” Seixeiro said. “I’ve seen that a million times in a lot of different ways, so don’t give me that…don’t feed me the religious beliefs line.”

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov didn’t take part in the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” pregame warmups – where players wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape – citing his religion as the reason. @sid_seixeiro shares his thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8c7XnP2FYJ — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) January 18, 2023

The lack of self-awareness from Seixeiro here is both appalling and frightening.

The fact that this man went on television and attacked “any human” who cites religious beliefs as a reason to not do something is disgusting and filled with bigotry.

READ: NHL RELEASES STATEMENT ON IVAN PROVOROV’S DECISION NOT TO WEAR PRIDE JERSEY FOR FLYERS, SAYS PLAYERS CAN MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS

All Seixeiro is saying is that his beliefs and the beliefs of the pro-LGBTQ community trump everything else. He preaches about the NHL welcoming everybody, yet in the same breath is attacking Provorov and “any human being” with religious beliefs.

Seixeiro is disgusted by a man standing firm in his faith and not conforming to society’s new agenda, or in Provorov’s case, his employer trying to force him into wearing a Pride-themed jersey. Instead of focusing on the fact that the rest of the Flyers wore the Pride-themed jerseys Seixeiro is attacking one individual because he has certain beliefs.

How inclusive of him.

It’s all very simple and sad, really: religion is offensive now in the eyes of Seixeiro and many others.

They can’t wrap their minds around the fact that some people don’t worship things in the media and adapt to the woke ideology.

We see these same bigoted statements time and time again with every highly-discussed topic whether it be religion, LGBTQ rights, race, abortion, governance, and more.

Seixeiro just so happened to draw his line in the sand by denouncing all religious people because a man didn’t want to put on a jersey with a rainbow on it.

Maybe send a prayer up for him, if that’s your thing. If not, just laugh at the fact that he’ll now be known as the guy who bad-mouth “any human being” that is religious.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris