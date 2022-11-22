NHL Goes Full Woke, Publicly Supports Tournament Showcasing Transgender Players

The NHL reached peak virtue signaling Tuesday, announcing on Twitter that they were “proud to support” a transgender and nonbinary hockey tournament.
In the competition to virtue signal to far left politics and radical trans activism, the NHL’s account made plain its desire to take first place.
When questioned about the biological implications of the tournament, the league’s Twitter account doubled down.
The NHL mindlessly repeated woke progressive groupthink, instead of acknowledging inarguable biological reality.
Sports leagues, being modern corporations, have fully embraced far left politics based on Twitter interactions.
The overwhelming majority of Americans oppose transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
The far left is disproportionally represented on Twitter, but still manages to unduly influence corporate actions. Companies have in recent years prioritized social media praise over reality and the feelings of most Americans on trans issues.
Activism and blind adherence to woke groupthink is now accepted corporate ideology. Sports leagues are no exception.
Major League Baseball bowed to pressure from the left and moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on misinformation.
The NBA turned itself into the Black Lives Matter league, with only a few brave individuals refusing to bend the knee.
The NFL is also embracing woke ideology. Troy Aikman was recently forced to apologize for daring to break with acceptable progressive thought, as just one example.
NHL Becomes Trans Activists
Biological men competing in women’s sports is undeniably absurd.
Competitive fairness is entirely ignored, as well as the dangers presented by physical differences.
READ: BIOLOGICAL MALE PROPELS GIRLS TRACK TEAM TO FIRST PLACE FINISH
The NHL embracing this absurdity with embarrassingly pathetic, immature platitudes is as unsurprising as it is disappointing.
“Trans women are women” is a phrase designed to receive praise, but doesn’t reflect important, valid concerns.
But sports leagues have decided to put woke politics first. And they’ll continue to do so unless they’re forced by financial consequences to return to reality.
Unless I misunderstood, this was a tournament for transgender athletes. While I am firmly against men competing against women as “transgender women,” I have zero issues with this. Isn’t this what most people think is fair?