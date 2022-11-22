NHL Goes Full Woke, Publicly Supports Tournament Showcasing Transgender Players

The NHL reached peak virtue signaling Tuesday, announcing on Twitter that they were “proud to support” a transgender and nonbinary hockey tournament.

In the competition to virtue signal to far left politics and radical trans activism, the NHL’s account made plain its desire to take first place.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

When questioned about the biological implications of the tournament, the league’s Twitter account doubled down.

The NHL mindlessly repeated woke progressive groupthink, instead of acknowledging inarguable biological reality.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Sports leagues, being modern corporations, have fully embraced far left politics based on Twitter interactions.

The overwhelming majority of Americans oppose transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

The far left is disproportionally represented on Twitter, but still manages to unduly influence corporate actions. Companies have in recent years prioritized social media praise over reality and the feelings of most Americans on trans issues.

Activism and blind adherence to woke groupthink is now accepted corporate ideology. Sports leagues are no exception.

Major League Baseball bowed to pressure from the left and moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on misinformation.

The NBA turned itself into the Black Lives Matter league, with only a few brave individuals refusing to bend the knee.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the lone player to stand and not wear a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt prior to a game against the Brooklyn Nets in July 2020. (Getty Images)

The NFL is also embracing woke ideology. Troy Aikman was recently forced to apologize for daring to break with acceptable progressive thought, as just one example.

NHL Becomes Trans Activists

Biological men competing in women’s sports is undeniably absurd.

Competitive fairness is entirely ignored, as well as the dangers presented by physical differences.

The NHL embracing this absurdity with embarrassingly pathetic, immature platitudes is as unsurprising as it is disappointing.

“Trans women are women” is a phrase designed to receive praise, but doesn’t reflect important, valid concerns.

But sports leagues have decided to put woke politics first. And they’ll continue to do so unless they’re forced by financial consequences to return to reality.