Troy Aikman Bends Knee To Woke Mob, Walks Back ‘Dresses’ Comment

Who had Thursday on the ‘ESPN’s Troy Aikman Bends Knee To The Mob’ bingo card?
If so, you nailed it!
Three days after Aikman was attacked by the mob for making “misogynistic” comments during Monday night’s Raiders-Chiefs game on ESPN, he predictably backtracked during a Thursday afternoon radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.
“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”
Troy Aikman attacked for Monday Night Football comments
Well, that was fun while it lasted!
Aikman’s comment came during the first half of the ESPN game, when Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was inexplicably called for roughing the passer.
The penalty was awful, the NFL got torn to shreds on social media, and Aikman – a former quarterback (duh) – clearly had seen enough of it.
Here’s the play:
And, here’s the horrible comment Aikman made that caused him to apologize 72 hours later. Please, folks, if your kids are with you cover their innocent ears.
Yep, that’s it. That’s the comment Troy Aikman made.
“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”
How dare he?
It didn’t take long for the PC Mob to come after Aikman with the pitchforks.
Some called him misogynistic and sexist while demanding he be fired. Others were in utter disbelief that he DARE question the NFL’s concussion rules with that sort of offensive language.
Tisk tisk, Troy! Come on, man. You don’t have to bring dresses into the discussion! Have some respect.
Aikman’s apology was inevitable
OutKick wrote the story when it happened Monday and asked how long it would take for Troy Aikman to apologize. Turns out, it was three whole days.
Frankly, I’m surprised ESPN didn’t make him do it during halftime.
Anyway, Troy just signed a 5-year, $90 million contract this past offseason, so he was never going anywhere for these … sexist … comments.
I hope he doubles down on ’em this Monday night! Maybe wear a dress in the booth?
Boy, that would have the Wokesters heads SPINNING.
When you apologize to the mob those who love you leave and those who hate you laugh.
How many times do we have to see this before people realize to just ignore the mob and wait for them to move on after a few days?
Puscator Troy. He sure as shit isn’t worth the money they’re paying him. He’s not in the top 5 of color guys.