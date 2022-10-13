Troy Aikman Bends Knee To Woke Mob, Walks Back ‘Dresses’ Comment

Who had Thursday on the ‘ESPN’s Troy Aikman Bends Knee To The Mob’ bingo card?

If so, you nailed it!

Three days after Aikman was attacked by the mob for making “misogynistic” comments during Monday night’s Raiders-Chiefs game on ESPN, he predictably backtracked during a Thursday afternoon radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

Well, that was fun while it lasted!

Aikman’s comment came during the first half of the ESPN game, when Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was inexplicably called for roughing the passer.

The penalty was awful, the NFL got torn to shreds on social media, and Aikman – a former quarterback (duh) – clearly had seen enough of it.

Here’s the play:

The NFL is such a joke and is just dreadful.



How is this roughing the passer? pic.twitter.com/KIPKSiArtr — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 11, 2022

And, here’s the horrible comment Aikman made that caused him to apologize 72 hours later. Please, folks, if your kids are with you cover their innocent ears.

Yep, that’s it. That’s the comment Troy Aikman made.

“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”

How dare he?

Troy Aikman — pictured here with partner Joe Buck and ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro — bent the knee to the woke mob. Perhaps said ESPN President had something to do with it? (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

It didn’t take long for the PC Mob to come after Aikman with the pitchforks.

Some called him misogynistic and sexist while demanding he be fired. Others were in utter disbelief that he DARE question the NFL’s concussion rules with that sort of offensive language.

By the way, OutKick’s Bobby Burack will explore the faux-outrage (that you’re about to read) following Troy Aikman’s comments with a column coming Friday.

How much is ESPN paying Troy Aikman to spew misogynist jokes on Monday Night Football? — BENNY (@sportscasted) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman is a former NFL QB who suffered multiple concussions in his career and he thinks the competition committee needs to look at changing these roughing the passer calls.



That says it all right there. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman is a dumbass, he needs to be Fired. There's no place for that kind of talk in broadcasting. There's plenty of people who can do his job, they don't need Aikman. — Jeffrey Barker (@Jeffrey55257318) October 11, 2022

You can make your point without talking about dresses Aikman — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 11, 2022

A truly awful call, but let’s not overlook Troy Aikman’s sexist comment: “My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off.” — Rachel Schallom Lobdell (@rschallom) October 11, 2022

Tisk tisk, Troy! Come on, man. You don’t have to bring dresses into the discussion! Have some respect.

Aikman’s apology was inevitable

OutKick wrote the story when it happened Monday and asked how long it would take for Troy Aikman to apologize. Turns out, it was three whole days.

Frankly, I’m surprised ESPN didn’t make him do it during halftime.

Anyway, Troy just signed a 5-year, $90 million contract this past offseason, so he was never going anywhere for these … sexist … comments.

I hope he doubles down on ’em this Monday night! Maybe wear a dress in the booth?

Boy, that would have the Wokesters heads SPINNING.