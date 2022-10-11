Troy Aikman Says It’s Time ‘We Take The Dresses Off’ After Another Atrocious Roughing QB Call; Woke Mob Loses Their Minds

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman is facing heavy pressure after saying something, live on air, that wasn’t very politically correct.
During Monday Night Football’s coverage of the egregious ‘roughing the passer’ call on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, Aikman made a remark on how soft the league has gotten, telling NFL players “to take off the dresses.”
Here’s the play that drew Aikman’s comments:
And here’s what the former QB had to say:
It didn’t take long for the PC mob to rip Aikman as a “misogynist” and calling on ESPN to discipline the play-by-play vet over a nothing burger of a remark.
How long until Aikman’s forced to apologize? We’re all counting the ticks.
More egregious than Troy Aikman’s commentary was the call on Jones, which came on a sack strip of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.
OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske detailed the scene, which was chaotic from the ground to the stands.
The referees flagged Jones for shifting his body weight on Carr during the sack, which got zero support from Chiefs fans and NFL fans alike.
The stadium turned into an absolute riot as Chiefs Kingdom booed the hell out of officials until they went red in the face.
