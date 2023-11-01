Vontae Davis Dodges Jail Time Over DUI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NFL cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler Vontae Davis, 35, agreed to a plea deal regarding a DUI arrest in Broward County, FL in February that resulted in Davis hitting a vehicle on the shoulder of the road, which hit a person nearby.

He pleaded ‘no contest’ in October with Broward County prosecutors. He avoided jail time after settling for one count of reckless driving. Davis is liable for several fines and medical fees, 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

BUFFALO, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Vontae Davis #22 of the Buffalo Bills during pre-game warmups prior to the start of NFL game action against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Era Field on September 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

When questioned about his seemingly inebriated state, Davis responded that he partook in several drinks hours before. Davis told authorities he had “two mixed drinks” at the club through warbled speech and bloodshot eyes.

Davis’ arrest also made headlines for his erratic behavior at the time of the arrest. Florida Highway Patrol deputies found Davis sleeping on the side of the road and incoherent as they questioned the 10-year pro. He was arrested on Feb. 4.

Vontae Davis to cops on DUI arrest: "Why you gotta do that? I was here the whole time having a good time."



Denies he almost killed somebody on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/Sx5vK6XXg3 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2023

Times have been turbulent for the former pro cornerback. The Miami Dolphins drafted Davis in 2009 in the first round, and he played until 2018. Davis took his final snap as part of the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 16, 2018— infamously quitting during halftime in a game against the Chargers.

Davis is also remembered for his emotional scene on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” as a Dolphin in August 2012; discovering he had been traded to the Indianapolis Colts as part of the episode. He found a small resurgence in Indy from 2014 to 2015 as a top-rated cornerback on a Colts secondary that also featured Mike Adams and Sergio Brown.