New Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Knocked Out On The Side of the Road Before DUI Arrest

Vontae Davis just wanted somewhere to crash for the night.

The former NFL cornerback was arrested Saturday morning after going off the rails Friday night and causing a massive wreck on a South Florida highway hours later.

On Wednesday, new photos released by TMZ Sports revealed the crash scene, with Davis shown napping on the concrete ground and hands gracefully folded under his head as he slept the alcohol away after leaving a club.

Police found Davis asleep on the shoulder of the road, next to two wrecked vehicles, and arrested him for driving under the influence.

Ex-NFL star Vontae Davis seemed to be sound asleep on the side of a highway near two wrecked vehicles after he was accused of drunkenly crashing his Tesla during an accident on Saturday morning … new photos, obtained by TMZ Sports, show. https://t.co/WHBcPg3uIg — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2023

Vontae Davis slept on the side of a FL highway after (allegedly) causing an accident Saturday morning around 7:50AM. The former Pro Bowler was arrested for DUI. Davis told cops he had 2 "mixed drinks" at a club, which he said he left at 2AM, almost 6 hrs before the wreck. pic.twitter.com/fj7ycSUVq1 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 8, 2023

Broward County arrest records cited alcohol and potential drug use by Davis. Bond was listed at $500 following his arrest.

Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, discovering Davis’ busted Tesla yards away from a totaled pick-up truck, both of which Davis was responsible for.

Davis had reportedly veered off his lane in the Tesla and crashed into a vehicle on the highway’s shoulder, also hitting a neighboring person.

No fatal injuries were reported from the scene.

The former Pro Bowler told authorities that he had “two mixed drinks” at the club through warbled speech and bloodshot eyes.

Footage was also released of Davis’ arrest, and the audio of Davis’ responses to the highway patrol officer showcased just how drunk off his tuchus the 34-year-old was nearly six hours after leaving the club.

Davis told the officer that he decided to nap on the ground because he was tired and answered several questions with “shookum.”

He refused to take a sobriety test numerous times during the arrest.

JUST IN: Vontae Davis tells cop he was coming from a strip club and has a hard time remembering what car he was driving before getting charged with DUI. pic.twitter.com/mqxlyRoYxU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2023