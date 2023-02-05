Former NFL DB Vontae Davis Arrested After Reportedly Found Asleep On Side Of The Road

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested in South Florida on Saturday. The 34-year-old was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, which was his first offense.

According to FoxSports640 radio host Andy Slater, based out of Miami, police found the two-time Pro Bowler and first round NFL Draft pick on the shoulder of the road. Davis was lying down sleeping.

Per Slater’s report, Davis allegedly crashed into a car that sat disabled on the side of the road. The car that he hit then proceeded to hit a person adjacent to the vehicle. That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sources told Slater that when Police reached Davis, he told them that he was coming from a club after having two mixed drinks. As for why he was asleep next to the road, Davis said that he was tired.

Davis was booked on Saturday morning and is awaiting trial. His bond has not been set at this time.

Davis, who went No. 25 overall in 2009 out of Illinois, played three years with the Dolphins, six years with the Colts and one year with the Bills. He was featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks with Miami in 2012 and was traded to Indianapolis during training camp.

After getting the news that he was being shipped north, Davis was shocked. He immediately asked to call his grandma and his brother.

Six years later, Davis famously retired from football in the middle of a game. The Bills were losing to the Chargers at halftime of a game in 2019 and he decided that he was done playing.

Davis pulled himself out of the game, packed up, and left with no regrets. That was the end of his football career.