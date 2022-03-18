Vols Fan OnlyFans Model Sara Blake Cheek Blasts Coach Cal After Tourney Loss

While the Big J blue checkmarks are out hunting for quotes from basketball Insiders® on Kentucky’s historic loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacock, it is my responsibility to go in an opposite direction and hit up March Madness breakout star Sara Blake Cheek, the Vols fan OnlyFans model who is a tabloid website content machine.

And it just so happens that Sara LOVES OutKick360’s Chad Withrow and OutKick, so you’re damn right we’re going to use her as an analyst when Kentucky loses to a 15-seed. It would be journalism malpractice if I DIDN’T slide into Sara’s DMs to get some reaction quotes.

So to the DMs we go.

“Coach Cal is a great recruiter and a sub-par coach, the proof is in the pudding,” Sara said Friday afternoon as UK fans were on back home wondering what to do with their lives in mid-March. “Without an elite 5-star roster, he can’t beat anybody. The one thing Kentucky has had on TENNESSEE is their men’s basketball team.”

“Well, they don’t even have that anymore,” the OnlyFans superstar — $13.99 a month — added. “Now that Kentucky is out of the tournament, Calipari and his BFF Lunardi can go watch the teams that were deserving of 2 seeds advance.”

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi was enemy No. 1 for Tennessee fans, including OutKick’s Clay Travis who called Lunardi “a bum.”

Sara wasn’t done with her analysis of Cal and his performance Thursday against Saint Peter’s, a school with 2,600 undergrads.

“Even Tubby smith would have called a timeout down the stretch to draw up a play. I think it’s time Kentucky return our checkers and our seed in the tournament.

Ouch.

Bye pu**ycats!!!! — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) March 18, 2022

What about all those poor Kentucky fans who were out thousands of dollars spent on tickets and hotel rooms, as reported on by OutKick’s Trey Wallace who’s in Indianapolis? How should they handle this situation?

“I think they should send the bill to the NCAA selection committee because Kentucky should of been playing Longwood,” Sara said.

And there you have it. That’s how we do journalism on a Friday during March Madness. Nobody wants to read what some basketball Insider® nerd has to say. You want flaming hot shots flying out of Sara Blake Cheek’s finger guns and that’s exactly what you’re going to get.

Next up for Sara: Michigan.

Buckle up. She’s clearly going to have something to say about Juwan Howard.