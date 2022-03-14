Vols Fan OnlyFans Model Claims Her Kids Were Kicked Off Sports Teams Because Of Mom’s Career

Videos by OutKick

In yet another disgusting example of cancel culture going off the rails, Vols fan OnlyFans model Sara Blake Cheek claims that her kids have been kicked off sports teams because of her career on the subscription-based adult social media site.

Cheek, who used to operate hair salons in Tennessee and Kansas and now lives in Florida, tells the Daily Star that she joined OnlyFans after COVID came along and killed her business.

One thing led to another and Sara was a breakout OnlyFans star ($13.99 a month), but it came at a cost to her kids after mom’s career was exposed by the cancel culture mob.

“They’ve experienced the bad of it with their cheerleading and football league banning their mom from being there and kicking them off the team as well,” Cheek told the Daily Star.

“But they also see the respect I get from people in the sports and entertainment industry.

“I would get judged by other parents if I wasn’t doing OnlyFans, I dress sexier than other moms, I didn’t sign the PTO dress code, and I never will.”

OutKick has documented how moms have been banned from volunteering at schools and kids have been kicked out of Catholic schools for their mother’s career choice, but we’ve yet to hear about kids being kicked out of sports leagues for mom’s OnlyFans lifestyle.

A defiant Sara Blake Cheek doesn’t seem fazed by the cancel culturists coming after her. The money keeps rolling in and she can always find football leagues that are accepting of alternative lifestyles.

Cheek says that her monthly earnings began at $30,000 and have gone up from there.

“I just bought a miniature farm with six acres, a barn, and stables. I drive a Ford Expedition and have a 2020 Mustang 5.0 that I race,” she told the Star.

“Of course I would love to blow money on getting a Bentley Continental GT but I’m more interested in giving my family a good life and making modest decisions with my earnings.”

And before you think that Cheek is just another OnlyFans model claiming to be a sports fan who in reality doesn’t know anything about sports, take a look at how this mom spent her Sunday night going after ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi…. How do you say I’m a moron without saying it? “Head to head doesn’t matter” we beat Kentucky twice, we beat auburn, and have better wins than them. So maybe the argument should be we shouldn’t of been behind them all season. #volnation — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) March 13, 2022

Let’s recap Sara Blake Cheek:

• Loves the Vols

• Knows how to cut some hair

• Actually wants to talk sports

• Entrepreneur

• Cancel culture losers can’t stand her

• Takes shots at Kentucky

• Strong social media presence

I love beating Kentucky! Checker copying unoriginal posers! #VolNation #Tennessee — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) March 12, 2022

• Enjoys pissing off her Karen neighbor

Sometimes I like to wear my thong bikini just to check the mail in, only to get my Karen neighbor all riled up. I add a wink and nice ass slap to ice her cake. She really loves me. — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) March 4, 2022

I’ve been at this game a long, long time. I know what a breakout superstar looks and acts like, and Sara has all the intangibles to go on a historic run, especially through March Madness.

One minute you’re an OnlyFans model doing your thing, the next minute you’re a tabloid headliner around the world via a college basketball tournament. This is how fortunes are made in this business.

Go get yours, Sara.

