Viral Photo Shows Bud Light Going Untouched At Luke Combs Concert

Videos by OutKick

Looks like there were plenty of Bud Light “a–holes” at the Luke Combs concert down in Tampa over the weekend.

At least if you subscribe to Garth Brooks’ theory.

A photo from Combs’ concert Friday night has gone viral showing almost completely untouched Bud Light coolers. Boots on the ground also tell OutKick that there was a noticeable amount of Miller Lite in the stands instead.

Do with that information what you wish. I’m just passing along an eyewitness account — no big deal.

Whose got the balls to own up to buying this one!?? pic.twitter.com/DUbklRlJuP — Mark Coronado (@CoronadoCuatro) July 9, 2023

Bud Light problems worsen at Luke Combs concert

That last one is funny. I don’t care which side you’re on in this whole Bud Light ordeal, funny is funny, and that’s good stuff.

Look, it’s not great. I’ve said it for three months now and I’ll state the obvious again today — Bud Light is in trouble.

Sales have tanked and tanked and tanked some more since April 1, and there appears to be no end in sight.

Seriously — the numbers have consistently gotten worse for three weeks straight.

Elsewhere, brands like Coors, Yuengling and, yes, Miller have soared in Bud Light’s wake. Clearly, it’s not a domestic beer problem, it’s a Bud Light one — and it’s a big one.

Experts have warned for months now that the fall could be even worse, with the once-popular beer reportedly in jeopardy of losing retail shelf space across the country this September.

Combine that with the latest picture — country fans not touching the stuff at Luke Combs’ most recent concert — and it spells T.R.O.U.B.L.E.

(That’s a Travis Tritt country song for those who don’t know).