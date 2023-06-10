Garth Brooks Vows To Sell Bud Light At New Bar, Says A–holes Can Leave

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Garth Brooks plans to stock his new Nashville bar with Bud Light when it opens later this year. And if you’re an a–hole, you better not step foot inside!

Brooks told Billboard his new Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk bar will sell every kind of beer when its doors open, despite virtually nobody drinking Bud Light any more.

No, that’s not hyperbole. Sales have plunged for two straight months now, viral videos showed it was left on shelves during Memorial Day, and experts are warning it could soon be yanked from the front of stores across America.

If anyone can save Bud Light, though, I reckon it’s Garth Brooks?

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make.

“Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Well, that’s certainly a vastly different course than we’ve seen most country music stars take since Bud Light plastered Dylan Mulvaney on a can in April.

One of those stars — John Rich — said right off the jump he would no longer sell the beer at his concerts. Kid Rock, of course, took it a step further as we all know.

Anyway, Rich responded to Brooks’ comments Friday and towed the line like a fine Swiss commander.

“If Garth is serving Bud Light in his bar, that’s fine. Garth can do that. Garth might find out not many people are going to order it,” he said. “And at the end of the day, you have to put things in your establishment that people are going to purchase if you’re going to run a successful business. So, he might find that out.”

As Kevin Hart once said, you gon’ learn today!

Bud Light sales have been in freefall for months now, with the latest numbers showing a 24% weekly drop compared to last year. Anheuser-Busch stock is down billions, and experts don’t see much light at the end of the tunnel.

Perhaps Garth Brooks’ new bar is where it all turns around though? I doubt it, but Garth is nothing if not a unifier.