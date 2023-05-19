VIDEO: Tom Brady Delivers Message To Four Rookie QBs During Lunch With Travis Scott

Videos by OutKick

If you’re going to get some sage advice from someone as you’re about to start your career as an NFL quarterback, you could do a lot worse than Tom Brady.

The GOAT took some time to have lunch with incoming rookie QBs Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

The lunch was hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who welcomed the rookie QBs, Brady, and rapper Travis Scott to his home in Los Angeles.

Incredible lunch with @TomBrady and @trvisXX talking to our @Fanatics athletes @_bryce_young @CJ7STROUD @will_levis and @GVOaant about building their careers on and off the field! Thank you Tommy and Trav – what an amazing discussion!! Can't wait to watch my guys kill it in… pic.twitter.com/SNqvBayw3r — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 18, 2023

Notice, he called them “Tommy” and “Trav.” That’s how you know they’re friends. It’s like when an actor says they had a good time working with “Bob De Niro.”

Brady shared some advice with the league’s latest crop of QB talent.

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ …



Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

“Alright, going in the second round? In the end, that’s not really that big of a deal. Going first-overall? In the end, it’s not a big deal,” Brady said. Words that Will Levis probably found pretty cool.

Bryce Young maybe not so much.

“It’s great,” Brady said of going first overall. “You got an opportunity, you’re probably gonna be paid more than anyone for a time period, but I was drafted, y’know, 199. I just outlasted everybody.

“There’s another me back there. Right?” Brady said, of how there’s almost certainly another player selected later in the draft prepared to work his tail off. “So, how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go hey, ‘I’m good, I won three Super Bowls. I’m good.'”

We all know that Brady definitely, didn’t stop grinding after winning three Super Bowls. Or four, five, or six.

You’ve got to think those four quarterbacks will be chewing on those words and everything else Brady said to them as they gear up for their NFL debuts.

