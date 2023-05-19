Gardner Minshew’s Dream Of Starting For Colts Is Crushed And He Loves Anthony Richardson Who Is Crushing It

Videos by OutKick

For about a month it seemed like Gardner Minshew might get a chance to be the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback in 2023. It seemed his two years under Shane Steichen with the Philadelphia Eagles might pay dividends and give him an insurmountable advantage knowing the new Colts head coach’s system.

Then the NFL draft happened in April and the Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

Minshew might still be the starter early on in 2023 for the Colts. But everyone understands it’s temporary.

Richardson is going to be the face of the franchise. That’s what he was drafted to be and Minshew already realizes this.

Gardner Minshew signs with the Colts. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gardner Minshew Sees Writing On Wall

The amazing thing is Minshew’s dream of being a fulltime NFL starter is crushed. But he’s a huge fan of the guy who’s crushing it.

“I don’t know, man. I’ve been really impressed,” Minshew told reporters this week when asked about the club’s new rookie quarterback. “A lot of times the bigger guys with the big arms aren’t as quick with some of the [run pass option] stuff and underneath. He’s very quick and his feet are really quick and I think he gets the ball out and can process fast.”

Steichen helped develop Justin Herbert his rookie year with the Chargers. And the last two seasons he’s helped develop Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.

Now the coach has a chance to mold a player that is as big as Herbert, has an arm as electric as Herbert’s, but can also escape the pocket and create plays with his feet like Hurts.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts rookie camp practice on May 6, 2023 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gardner Minshew On Anthony Richardson: ‘Wow’

The possibilities seem endless — including to Minshew.

“Obviously, the first thing is just how impressive – the ball jumps out of his hand,” Minshew said. “Physically, you’ve got everything you want. So, from that standpoint, just seeing him is like, ‘Wow, this dude’s really got a chance.’

“Then getting around him and seeing how he works, how he takes criticism and wants to learn and get better, all of those things are really, really encouraging to be around.”

Notice Minshew said those things are encouraging to be around. That speaks to Minshew’s qualities as a teammate because the guy is competing with Richardson for playing time — at least early on. So he could be discouraged his competition is so gifted.

But Minshew is a professional.

He’s not denying what he sees.

And he’s not quitting on his dream of playing even though he understands the reality of being on the same team with a first-round pick doesn’t help him.

Jalen Hurts #1 and Gardner Minshew II #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles shake hands before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 07, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Minshew Headed For Backup Role Eventually

“No, I’m trying to get better and have fun every day,” Minshew said. “If I do those two things, we’re going to be all right. I think for the team, to be the best that we can be, every player has to be the best that they can be.

“So, I think taking personal responsibility for yourself and then helping others after that is kind of like fix your air mask before you put it on other people, you know what I’m saying? But definitely help when you can.”

Well done, Gardner Minshew.

