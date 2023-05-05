Tom Brady Calls Out ‘Fake News’ Over Reports He’s Reconsidering His FOX NFL Future

Videos by OutKick

No, Tom Brady isn’t backing out of his mega deal with FOX to be the network’s No. 1 NFL color analyst.

Don’t take my word for it, though. It comes straight from the GOAT’s mouth!

Tom Brady says he still plans to join FOX NFL broadcast team

Well, that settles that, I reckon. Doesn’t get much more cut and dry than that.

Rumors of Brady possibly backing out of his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX started bubbling up Thursday thanks to the fine folks over at the New York Post.

Andrew Marchand, the Post’s media insider, called Brady’s chances of actually calling games for FOX in 2024 at just “49%” on his podcast earlier this week.

Shockingly, that little nugget hit the internet streets and went viral, prompting Brady himself to step in and shut it down.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t,” said Marchand. “I don’t think he wants to travel that much. … I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all in.

“So he’s not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and Aikman do sometimes. He’s going to be there early if he’s going to do it, so it’s a four-day event.”

Apparently, those odds didn’t sit well with Brady, who retired for the second time earlier this year.

The GOAT took to Instagram late Friday morning to shut it down, which should end any further speculation.

After all, when Tom Brady says he’s going to do something, he sticks with it!