VIDEO: Former USWNT Goalie Hope Solo’s DWI Arrest Footage Released

Footage has been released on Hope Solo’s arrest back from back in March, which resulted in a DWI charge for Solo after she fell asleep behind the wheel of her running vehicle with her two children in the back.

Solo, 41, was found heavily intoxicated at the scene; she alleged that she was unconscious because she was tired.

READ: FORMER USWNT GOALIE HOPE SOLO ARRESTED FOR DWI

During the arrest sequence, Solo got aggressive with officers after they requested her to exit her vehicle and take a breathalyzer test. Authorities reported that Solo was incoherent.

One officer said, “Hi, can you open the door for me? Are you okay? People were kind of concerned you guys were out here sleeping and want to make sure you were okay.”

“Umm, because I took a nap,” Solo responded.

WATCH:

Footage released by Queen City News

Hope Solo mug shot

The former United States women’s national soccer team goalkeeper received three charges stemming from her arrest, including misdemeanor child abuse and resisting arrest.

As reported on OutKick, Solo pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in July, which also included $3,100 in fines and a 24-month suspended sentence.

Solo spoke about her traumatic experience.

“I continue to be a student of the greatest school called life and I will continue to learn and grow from these experiences,” Solo said. “I will continue to gain empathy, knowledge, and stories to share.

“I consider this a gift to pass it on to others because pain shared is pain lessened.”