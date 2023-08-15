Victor Wembanyama’s New Hair Style Looks Like He Got Hazed

Videos by OutKick

The NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, is used to turning heads based on his sheer talent and size. But on Monday, the Spurs rookie center became a hot topic on social media for a different reason… his new hair style.

Teammate Jeremy Sochan posted a video of Wembanyama’s new hair color on Instagram while hinting that maybe the 7-foot-5 hopeful star was even copying Sochan, who is known to rock his own wild styles from time to time. Immediately, social media picked up on it with mixed reactions – some even wondering if Wembanyama lost a bet. Yikes!

THE SPURS HAVE HIGH HOPES FOR WEMBANYAMA

As if the 7-foot-5 center wasn’t going to capture opponent’s attention beforehand, they’ll be sure to notice him now with his blonde buzz-cut and purple stripe down the middle. Spurs fans that are all-in on Victor and praying that he doesn’t become a draft bust are showing their support for the new hair and trying to make their rookie feel as comfortable as possible. (Whether they truly like the hair or not)

Others however, are saying that it looks like Wembanyama got hazed.

I’ve had my share of bad hair cuts – but when your new style is being likened to getting punk’d by your teammates, that’s not ideal.

“THE SOCHAN EFFECT”

Whether Wembanyama lost a bet or was just having fun by copying Sochan’s past hair looks, Spurs fans are hoping that the two will be able to blend not only their hair styles but also their on-court play. The two are somewhat familiar with each other from playing overseas and in various tournaments together. Sochan was drafted 9th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Spurs. The hashtag “Sochan Effect” has been trending with desperate Spurs fans praying that the two are a formidable force this coming season.

We’ll see if Wembanyama is able to turn his new hair-do into a positive… cause if not, you can be sure that other teams’ fanbases are going to let him have it once the season starts in October.