Victor Wembanyama is a very, very tall 19-year-old. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and newest member of the San Antonio Spurs is 7-foot-3 with bare feet.

Although there are some concerns about him weighing just 210 pounds at that height, he’s not worried.

Anyone who has watched Wembanyama play knows why he is considered one of the best basketball prospects of all-time. He’s a unicorn who can dunk his own three-point misses on the put-back and makes defenders literally storm off in iso situations.

Unfortunately, video from Wembanyama’s first shoot around in a Spurs jersey was… not great.

The first overall pick got out to a hot start.

Victor Wembanyama moves with the grace of a Basketball God 🏀👽



Side note: That jumper looks so pure 😮‍💨 #Porvida pic.twitter.com/7harBPEql8 — Spurs Lead (@SpursLead) June 25, 2023

But then he struggled to hit a jumper.

Victor Wembanyama shooting around in a Spurs jersey for the first time in front of the media. @RadioBoerne pic.twitter.com/8UCwZiKKtr — Esteban Serrano (@estebannserrano) June 24, 2023

One 45-second clip from an unserious workout is not a barometer for talent, but it left the door wide open for jokes and the haters were quick to pounce. Wembanyama’s jumper got the Twitter treatment.

A few hours later, Wembanyama posted a photo from his dinner last week with some of the all-time San Antonio greats. David Robinson, Manu Ginóbili, Sean Elliott and Tim Duncan were all in attendance.

The Admiral was listed as 7-foot-1 during his playing days. Duncan is 6-foot-11. Elliott is 6-foot-8. Even Ginóbili, the shortest of the group, is 6-foot-6 six.

Wembanyama towered over all of them. It wasn’t even particularly close.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

Wembanyama is the future in south Texas. Spurs fans are thrilled to have him.

There’s a lot of pressure that comes with the hope around Wembanyama. Robinson, Elliott, Duncan and Ginóbili are going to help mentor him along the way.

"Such kind people, and generous."



Victor Wembanyama talks about his dinner with Spurs legends David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/uaZ1pVtmyf — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2023

Needless to say, Wembanyama’s first few days in the NBA have been a whirlwind and it’s only just beginning. The Wembanyama hype train has left the station!