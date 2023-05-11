7-Foot-4 Victor Wembanyama Causes 5-Foot-8 Defender To Simply Give Up And Storm Off In Hilarious Mismatch

Videos by OutKick

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft. It is simply a matter of who wins the lottery and gets to select the future of its franchise at this point.

He’s a unicorn.

Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French star, has played professionally in his home country since 2019, already won a league title, and was named an All-Star in each of the last two years. He stands 7-foot-4, but moves with logic-defying fluidity.

Wembanyama can post up in the paint, or knock down triples from the corner. His height matches that of Boban Marjanovic, which makes him a matchup nightmare. Watching the game from the future NBA sensation’s perspective is a trip.

Trying to guard Victor Wembanyama is difficult, period.

It is even more so when you’re 5-foot-8, just shy of two feet shorter.

Justin Bibbins learned that lesson the hard way. The former Long Beach State and Utah point guard has played overseas since 2018 and joined one of Wembanyama’s Pro A opponents, Nanterre 92, last year.

Nanterre played the Metropolitans earlier this week, and Bibbins got stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Metropolitans created a matchup nightmare between Wembanyama and Bibbins, so the latter simply… gave up.

Bibbins did everything that he could to lock up the towering youngster, including wrapping his arms all of the way around his body. Even that didn’t work.

Wembanyama put his arms above Bibbins’ head and received a pass just outside of the paint. Bibbins immediately fouled, and walked away shaking his head as if to say “nope, no way.”

A Nanterre, ils sont tellement heureux de retrouver Wemby qu’ils ne le lâchent plus 😅#GoMets92 #BetclicELITE pic.twitter.com/I2k5LfkwEE — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) May 9, 2023

Bibbins made it very clear that he wasn’t even going to try to lock down Wembanyama.

Fair enough! Better to foul and reset than let Wembanyama go to town.

Once Wembanyama lands in the NBA, whichever team that drafts him is going to try and do the same thing. Imagine him posting up Chris Paul? FOUL!