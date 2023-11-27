Veronika Rajek Shoots Shot With Travis Kelce As Taylor Swift Tours Abroad

Videos by OutKick

Instagram star and Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who threw herself and the kitchen sink at Tom Brady late last season, has a new target in mind: Travis Kelce, and, by extension, Taylor Swift.

Yuck. The only good thing that could come out of this is possibly a little tussle between Rajek and Swift. If that happens, I’m all in. Aside from that, I’m so out on Travis Kelce at this point I can’t believe I’m even blogging about this.

But it’s a slow Monday and the Google Algo could use a post-Thanksgiving kick in the pants, so here we are.

On that note, here’s Veronika Rajek shooting her shot with Travis Kelce at Sunday’s Chiefs-Raiders game via Instagram.

“LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely,” she said, while forgetting to add the context that they were once down 14-0 and actually played like garbage for most of the first half.

“I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, ”road less taken”. 😉

@raiders let’s trade in @killatrav and Vegas let’s do @taylorswift show residency and let’s all grab the best doughnuts in town.”

Here comes Veronika Rajek again, this time for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

That little bad boy has nearly half a million likes on Instagram, so I guess the rest of world is eager to see this possible Veronika-Taylor Swift tussle. Me too. Let’s ride, as Russell Wilson once said.

For those who don’t remember — and I reckon I don’t blame you if you don’t because it happened a year ago at this point — Veronika went all in on Tom Brady after his divorce last winter.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the Slovakian model wrote on Instagram in a pretty similar post almost a year ago to the day.

“Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT],” Rajek added. “[Tom Brady] thank you for an amazing show.”

Rajek and Brady never got anywhere — sad! — and she also took a shot at one Joseph Burrow back in August to no avail.

Looks like she’s now turned her attention to Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift touring abroad. Buckle up. Can’t wait to see where this goes!