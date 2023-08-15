Tom Brady Fan Veronika Rajek Is Now In Love With Joe Burrow

Videos by OutKick

The Joe Burrow bandwagon just picked up serious Instagram model star power.

International tabloid superstar Veronika Rajek, who declared in December that she was in love with Tom Brady, was asked this week via Instagram Story which NFL guys she was “rooting” for now that the greatest quarterback in football history has hung up his cleats.

“My visual choices [Joe Burrow] … [heart emoji eyes],” the all-natural 5’11 Slovakian model told her fans. She added that Browns tight end David Njoku”has an angel face.”

Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek, who professed her love for Tom Brady earlier this year, says Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now on her radar after Brady’s retirement from the NFL. (Getty Images / 305pics / GC Images)

Rajek, 27, who once claimed her boobs grew like crazy one summer after drinking her father’s beer, rushed to Brady’s defense after his final game, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs.

“I’m just sorry. But one guy cannot play for everyone on the field. TB you did your best like always,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Ladies like Veronika Rajek love Joe Burrow

Let’s face it, we’re talking about a crowded field of ladies who love the 26-year-old Bengals quarterback and for good reason: The hair. The face. The stats. The coolness factor. The money.

Olivia Dunne was in love with Joe Burrow until she moved on in life. Paige Spiranac warned that Burrow was on the radar of all sorts of ladies. “This is a wellness check. I just want to make sure everything is alright since Joe Burrow has stolen your girls, and you’re probably like, ‘Paige, my girl would never,’” Paigeviews warned in January.

Now the 5-star Instagram superstar Rajek has entered the chat.

We officially have a new storyline for the 2023 season and there are tabloid editors around the world who have set Rajek-Burrow alerts. Trust me, OutKick Culture Department Assistant Editor SeanJo is officially on high alert for anything Rajek says about the Bengals quarterback.

Joe Burrow is officially on the radar of Veronika Rajek. / Instagram Story

Unlike the typical American bikini model who might make some comment about football just to spice up her Instagram account, Rajek loves the sport. Don’t take my word for it. She fired up Instagram early Tuesday to declare summer is over and it’s time for some football.

“´23 Summer break is over, hope you are rested, full of melons and memories. But don’t you worry, NFL & College ball is back. Finally something else to look,” she concluded.

It’s official: football IS BACK.