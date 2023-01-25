TikToker Apologizes To Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend For Sliding Into His DMs, Wants To Know What It’s Like To Be With Him

Paige Spiranac was absolutely right. Ladies, possibly your lady, are really into Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. His pregame outfits, his fire warm-up tosses, and his insane quarterback play are gaining him new fans left and right.

Paige warned, “This is a wellness check. I just want to make sure everything is alright since Joe Burrow has stolen your girls, and you’re probably like, ‘Paige, my girl would never.'”

TikToker has a message for Joe Burrow’s girlfriend (Image Credit: relyuhcs/TikTok)

One TikToker outed herself as a huge Bengals fan, although she might be single and ready to steal Burrow from his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

The TikToker, who goes by the name of “relyuhcs” on social media sent a message directly to Burrow’s girlfriend. In a video captioned, “Dear Joe Burrow’s girlfriend” she apologized for sliding into his DMs before asking his girlfriend to reveal what it’s like to be with him.

She starts the video by saying, “This is a message to Joe Burrow’s girlfriend and Joe Burrow’s girlfriend only.”

“First of all, big sorry because I’ve been sliding into your man’s DM’s…. a lot,” she continued. “But, please, like I ju… just tell me what it’s like.”

“Just give me something. Do it for the girls.”

This TikToker wasn’t the only one to get millions of views letting her followers know that she’s into Joe Burrow. Another one by the name of “Gibby Bender” on the video app didn’t have a message for his girlfrined.

Gibby wanted to shoot her shot with the Bengals quarterback and one of his favorite targets. She captioned her video, “Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. I am single.”

She then proved what Paige had said about women being able to list off facts about Burrow.

Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Has Nothing To Worry About

So you want to date an NFL quarterback ladies? This is just a taste of what it’s like. Burrow’s DMs sound like that of a popular social media influencer, an absolute mess.

Burrow’s girlfriend is probably used to all of the off the field attention her superstar quarterback boyfriend receives. If he didn’t respond to these TikTokers she has nothing to worry about.

She’s been with him from his days riding the bench at Ohio State in 2017 through his rise to a champion at LSU and now three NFL seasons. She’s working on a ring of her own right now.