Paige Spiranac Issues Humorous Warning About Joe Burrow Stealing Girlfriends

Paige Spiranac thinks guys should be watching out for Joe Burrow coming for their women.

Burrow and the Bengals handled Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills over the weekend to advance to the AFC title game. The Cincy QB is flying high, and Spiranac is worried that means men’s girlfriends might be stolen away.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“This is a wellness check. I just want to make sure everything is alright since Joe Burrow has stolen your girls, and you’re probably like, ‘Paige, my girl would never,'” the golfer and Instagram sensation told her followers late Monday afternoon.

She then broke down several different warning signs men should be on the lookout for to see if they’ve fallen for the Bengals QB. Is she wearing a lot of orange and black? Has nine become her favorite number? Is she suggesting adding some blonde highlights? According to Spiranac, these are all signs of impending trouble.

Here are the warning signs that Joe Burrow has stolen your girl pic.twitter.com/zQrdv7CmES — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 23, 2023

Paige Spiranac is here to help you keep your girlfriend from Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow is obviously an NFL star. We’ve known this for a long time. Even before he was a millionaire slinging it on Sundays, he won the Heisman at LSU.

The man has been a superstar for a long time. That’s gold for women, and we all know it.

Paige Spiranac jokingly shares advice to stop Joe Burrow from stealing your girlfriend. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

However, like any threat, if you can cut it off before it gets started, you can stop the situation from growing. Is your girlfriend firing up Burrow-related searches on Google? Might be time for a chat. Might be time to figure out if the Bengals QB is coming for her.

Unfortunately for some people, there’s not much they can do to stop Burrow if he does decide to come for their girlfriend. Who has more sway: an NFL superstar or your local tax accountant? It’s a tough call. A very tough call.

Joe Burrow and the Bills are on a roll. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Paige Spiranac is on the side of the common man. She doesn’t want to see anyone lose their lady to Joe Burrow. In many ways, she’s a hero. She’s a dark knight. A watchful protector. See where I’m going with this (looking at you Christian Bale)?

Credit to Spiranac for raising the red flags, and best of luck to all the guys out there. You might need it if Burrow comes calling.