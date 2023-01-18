Paige Spiranac Says Content Caused Problems With Country Club

Paige Spiranac apparently ran into problems with an unnamed country club.

Spiranac is known for sharing golf content and regularly dominating the web, and that apparently led to her getting an invite from a club to shoot some stuff at her course.

However, things didn’t go smoothly, despite the initial promise that there wouldn’t be any issues.

Paige Spiranac claims she ran into problems with an unnamed country club over her outfit. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I know my dress code can be a sore point for a lot of people,” Spiranac explained when breaking down how the situation went and why she felt the need to make sure her outfit would get the thumbs up. The golf course initially had no problem with what she was wearing, but once she posted a video, things changed.

The Instagram sensation claimed the unnamed club reached out and asked her to scrub any reference to it as it no longer wanted to be associated with Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac wants people to relax.

Spiranac purposely never named the course, which means fans likely won’t ever get the other side of the story. That’s not a bad idea on her part. Is this situation really worth inflaming? Probably not.

Having said that, anyone with access to Instagram knows what Spiranac’s content is all about. Hell, anyone with eyes can figure it out.

She recently jokingly referred to herself as “alpha jugs” during an exchange with Hooters enthusiast Nick Adams.

If you’re going to invite Spiranac to your country club, you know exactly what you’re getting involved with. She’s an Instagram influence who loves golf, sports and outfits that sometimes don’t leave a ton to the imagination.

How can you be surprised by her sticking to her brand? It’d be like signing up to go to a war then being surprised when people start shooting at you. It’s the nature of the business.

Paige Spiranac shares story about issues with a country club. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Fortunately for Paige Spiranac, she appears to have brushed it off without any issue. She had a monster 2022, and it definitely looks like she’s in for a great 2023.

Take it away, Paige!