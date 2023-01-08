Paige Spiranac Suggests Sexual Name Change During Spicy Twitter Exchange

Paige Spiranac and Nick Adams duked it out in a battle of the titans in a recent Twitter exchange.

It all started when the Hooters and beer enthusiast, who is known for his “alpha male” takes on Twitter, suggested women should steer clear of “championship” golf courses “on the weekends.

“There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today,” Adams (presumably as a joke) tweeted.

Spiranac, a fan favorite on the internet, didn’t take kindly to that. In fact, she suggested it would be very “satisfying” to out drive Adams on the course.

It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 7, 2023

From there, the pair were off to the races and it concluded with Spiranac suggesting she might change her name to “alpha jugs” because everyone knows she has “fantastic milkers.” The retort is a play of Nick Adam’s Twitter name.

Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 7, 2023

Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs) — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 7, 2023

Paige Spiranac continues to be undefeated.

If you didn’t know, now you know. Paige Spiranac brings it all facets of the online game. If you’re going to get in an exchange with her, you best come to dance.

That was made about as obvious as possible during her back and forth with the face of the movement to save Hooters.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Spiranac has also been on one hell of a roll lately. First, she surprised football fans when she took TCU to upset Georgia.

Now, she’s letting people know that she’s very proud of what she’s rocking with. In fact, she might even need a name change.

Much like Magic vs. Bird or Manning vs. Brady, you simply never know when two titans will lock horns. Now, we can add Spiranac vs. Adams to the list of America’s great rivalries.