Olivia Dunne Keeps Dropping Joe Burrow Hints

It might be time to start calling LSU viral sensation gymnast Olivia Dunne a jersey chaser. For the third time in the last month, Dunne dropped a hint at how much she appreciates Joe Burrow, the LSU legend and now Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Dunne, 20, once again posted the photo she took with Burrow, 25, at some social event which has many astute observers thinking we have a Grade A jersey chaser on our hands, even though Burrow has been in a relationship with Olivia Holzmacher going back to their days at Ohio State.

“It probably means nothing,” I wrote in September when Dunne was hugging on a Joe Burrow painting while posting, “I think I’m ready to start dating again.”

After the clear pressure Dunne is applying here, it might be time to reevaluate my stance.

It appears Dunne is hunting down Burrow like Joe Rogan going on a multi-day elk hunt across the Rocky Mountains. This is getting serious.

LSU legend Joe Burrow meets Olivia Dunne at Nobu in Malibu in July 2021 / Instagram

And the followers are taking notice. “She wants Joe bad,” one observer wrote on her latest Joe Burrow appreciation TikTok. “Her and Joe would be perfect,” wrote another.

From all the Bengals fans out there, let’s pump the brakes on this whole jersey-chasing expedition. The Super Bowl offense is a mess and Burrow isn’t throwing the ball down the field.

Like in Bull Durham when ‘Nuke’ LaLoosh is advised by Crash Davis to be careful messing with a hot streak, Dunne needs to realize Burrow has to strike while the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase on a rookie contract. Let’s stop with the jersey chasing until the Bengals at least get knocked out of the playoff picture.

Pump the brakes, girlfriend. There’s enough going through this guy’s head at the moment.