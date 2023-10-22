Veronika Rajek Hit Up Grand Prix Weekend In Texas In A See-Through Top

Videos by OutKick

Good luck keeping up with Veronika Rajek. You think you know her next move and out of nowhere she’s popping up at the Circuit of The Americas this weekend for all of the United States Grand Prix festivities.

And because she’s an Instagram superstar – sorry, Instagram model just doesn’t cover it – in every sense of the word, she’s not doing so quietly. She’s coming in hot in a see-through top looking to add some race fans to her 6.1 million followers.

Max Verstappen might have taken the checkered flag on Sunday in Austin, but the real winner of the entire weekend is none other than Veronika Rajek. She arrived with brand deals in her back pocket with intentions of landing a magazine cover while she was there.

What would you expect from someone who never seems to miss a step. She’s eyeing Tom Brady one minute, then putting the Tour de France back on everyone’s radar the next.

Her move to the United States earlier this year has only accelerated her activity. Rajek’s out added Joe Burrow to her roster, taking swings at her haters, and making sure to kick her feet back in a bikini on occasion.

Add Formula 1 Influencer To Veronika Rajek’s Bio

That takes us to this weekend and her see-through top. She was out for attention and decided to shoot her shot with Sports Illustrated. She tagged them on social media letting them know she wants to be their next cover girl.

Veronika Rajek at the United States Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/Tty8iNJovL — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) October 22, 2023

Will Rajek be running it back next weekend in Mexico hoping for another strong performance at the Mexican Grand Prix? That’s anyone’s guess.

She really could show up anywhere at this point. If she does pop up in Mexico City you can bet she’ll be doing so ready to take home another win.

How do you top the performance she put on this weekend? That’s a question only Rajek can answer, but if her track record has proven anything, it’s that she’ll have no problem figuring it out.