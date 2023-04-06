Veronika Rajek Appears Excited For The Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Videos by OutKick

Veronika Rajek definitely seems to be in a bit of a Barbie mood these days.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and while it looks unwatchable, Rajek is apparently vibing to the same spirit and energy.

The popular Instagram star and Tom Brady fan let the world know she’s channeling her inner Barbie and is certainly pumped about it.

She made that crystal clear with a viral Wednesday post.

Veronika Rajek seems ready for summer.

While the “Barbie” movie looks absolutely terrible, at least it seems to have spun up the Instagram community in a frenzy.

Who cares if it’s a total flop and waste of grade-A talent with Robbie and Gosling as long as people on Instagram like it, right?

This is the content game we’re talking about. It’s not some fancy film review blog. It’s the jungle out there, and if Rajek wants to channel Barbie, more power to her.

For those of you unfamiliar with Veronika Rajek, she’s a massive hit here at OutKick. She really started making a name for herself as perhaps Tom Brady’s biggest fan.

She parlayed her love for Tom Brady into even more online attention. It’s like hitting the blackjack tables in Vegas. When you’re hot on the tables, you’re hot and you have to keep the momentum rolling.

That’s exactly what she’s done with her 4.5 million followers. Now, she’s no longer focused on Tom Brady and has pivoted to one of the biggest movies of the summer.

While the movie might bomb and be terrible, at least there’s always Rajek content to fall back upon. It’s always good to know you can always count on some things in life.