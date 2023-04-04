The New Barbie Movie Trailer Looks Absolutely Terrible – Which Is Why It Will Do Big Numbers

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie has dropped and, admittedly, I came on here to rip it to shreds. But now that I think about it – this movie could make a ton of bank.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the first ever live-action film about the immensely popular children’s toys. And although details have been under wraps – presumably because the plot is going to be so bad, today’s movie trailer release actually left me wondering “WTF did I just watch?”

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the rest of the cast is pretty stacked. It’ll feature everyone from Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and even Will Ferrell – who plays an “insensitive Mattel CEO.”

“I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW”

I feel like I just got dumber after watching that trailer.

That literally didn’t tell me anything about what this movie is supposed to be about. In fact, I hate that I wasted 90 seconds watching it.

But that is EXACTLY why I could see this movie doing so well.

We are so stupid as a society that this movie is going to absolutely crush it at the box office as my faith in humanity continues to dwindle. It’s the equivalent of everyone stopping to see a car crash before continuing on – everybody needs to see what the fuss is about.

Barbie may be a film that is SO bad it actually becomes must-see.

Just look at these comments on the trailer’s official YouTube page:

Great. Just great.

Meanwhile, you have Entertainment Tonight and other outlets calling this the most “anticipated” film of the year. Stanley Kubrick must be rolling over in his grave.

Welcome to #Barbie Land! 💞 The new trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film is giving audiences a glimpse of a pink-fueled world with a star-studded cast and fashion that we can't get enough of! 🤩



🔗: https://t.co/7cJn1vJ73d pic.twitter.com/RATw8iMBCO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2023

BARBIE PREMIERES JULY 21

Hell, even director Greta Gerwig realized that the film’s premise could be the end for her. “Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it,'” Gerwig told Variety.

Yet here we are, with #Barbie trending all across social media and people losing their minds over it. Some just out of pure nostalgia, others that think it may actually be somehow funny, and then of course you have those that are already praising it for its inclusivity based on race and gender.

So whether your kids are demanding you take them to go see it, or you get dragged along for a “fun date night,” nobody will be spared.

Just brace yourself for the blinding sights of fluorescent pink all summer long.