Veronika Rajek Addresses Comparisons To Others With More Evidence That Her Body Is ‘Too Dangerous’ For The Internet

With every Tom Brady story that comes out there seems to be two Veronika Rajek stories. The Instagram star with the body “too dangerous” for the internet has successfully linked herself to the now-retired NFL quarterback.

As she’s done since hopping on the Brady headline wave she addressed his retirement with a retirement warning of her own from the beach. Veronika did so in a bikini that leaves very little to the imagination.

On Thursday, she had a different message for her followers and those stalking the content factory that is her Instagram. The 26-year-old model’s message appears to be directed at Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Veronika is clearly over all of the comparisons to the Brazilian model. She captioned some more scantily-clad bikini pics, “Everyone is always compared to others, but no one knows real you, just you do.”

Adding, “Void the noise and trust yourself.”

That’s some strong advice, and from the looks of it, Veronika is taking that advice to heart. She’s definitely doing her, voiding the noise, and trusting herself.

She’s also putting an immense amount of trust in her bikini in these pics.

This isn’t the first time Veronika has addressed the comparisons. She made it clear that she and Gisele have very little in common and while very complimentary of her looks made sure to point out the age difference between the two.

Part of what she said at the time was, “when they found her in Brazil in 1994 I wasn’t even born.”

Compare Veronika Rajek To Models Her Own Age

That’s a fact. It’s also a dig at the Gisele’s age. She’s 42 now, she’s not in her 20s anymore. Smoking hot models in their 20s don’t want to be compared to models in their 40s, not even models named Gisele Bündchen.

That’s the world we live in. Veronika said as much when she pointed out the age difference between herself and Brady’s baby momma.

“When we are comparing the young models, you can compare me with the girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, or Kendall Jenner,” she said.

There you have it. There’s no comparisons to be made between the Brady superfan with a body too dangerous for the internet and his ex-wife. Except that they’re both beautiful models who look great in bikinis.