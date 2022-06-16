Vaxxed, Boosted NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Missing Second Straight Finals Game Over COVID Protocols

NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s COVID boosters came up short in crunch time once again.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Silver will not be in attendance for Game 6 and potential close-out of the NBA Finals at TD Garden as the commish remains in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 6 of the Finals tonight due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2022

Hours before Monday’s Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, Silver was downgraded to OUT for an appearance at the championship series after entering the COVID protocols, which most of the NBA has seemingly moved on from.

The series was tied at 2-2 and went the way of the Warriors for a 3-2 series lead.

With Silver missing out on what may be the final game of the year, the NBA runs into another hiccup as it tries to reel in interest and viewership numbers for its most important series of the season.

No one’s tuning in for Silver, but if he’s not even willing to show up, well …

