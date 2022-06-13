NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Sitting Out Finals Game 5 Over COVID Protocols

The NBA isn’t back to post-COVID normalcy quite yet.

Announced on Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not be in attendance for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center after entering health and safety protocols, as relayed by OutKick / HoopsWire’s Sam Amico. There is no current indication as to whether Silver will return by Thursday’s Game 6 at TD Garden.

“This is the first time the league has announced health and safety protocol since it began COVID-19 testing before the start of last season,” writes Amico. “Silver is vaccinated against the virus, and others who have entered protocols throughout the league this season have returned fairly quickly.”

With the series tied at 2-2, Monday night’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will prove seismic for the outcome of the Association’s most critical slate of games all year … and the commish won’t be there for it.

.@NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks one-on-one with @RobinRoberts about COVID-19 precautions and social justice as the season is set to restart. https://t.co/ygRckkJIyR pic.twitter.com/ZLEdM9iy5Y — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 29, 2020

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the news, playing offense against the sports media’s messaging that mandatory boosters and vaccines were the key to beating COVID.

He should have masked harder and gotten his sixth covid shot. Five shots isn’t enough, it’s disrespectful of my grandma. I’m sick of people not taking covid seriously. https://t.co/Q2nQzJdIdz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 13, 2022

In 2022, roughly 27 months since the NBA closed in March, the Association still hinders itself with lingering COVID restrictions.

Adam Silver asserts that NBA players will not "jump the line" and get ahold of the COVID-19 vaccine before their turn. pic.twitter.com/RVXyKZsHn9 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 21, 2020

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela