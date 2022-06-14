Golden State Warriors One Win Away From Championship After Beating Boston 104-94

The Warriors did just fine without a star performance by Steph Curry, defeating the Boston Celtics, 104-94, to take the series lead at 3-2. Boston suffered their first consecutive loss of the postseason.

Golden State, playing at home, showed out with a championship attitude in the first half, amassing a 12-point lead before the break.

After the Celtics missed on their first 12 attempts, eight straight three-pointers gave Boston the first lead of the game in the third quarter, 58-55.

Golden State was on a cold streak of their own in the third, racking up 14 missed three-pointers until Klay Thompson hit one with three minutes left in the period. He hit another three to put Golden State closer to the lead, 68-67.

Golden State’s Jordan Poole hit his second buzzer-beater of the Finals to give the Warriors a one-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Boston lucked out with Steph Curry shooting 0-of-9 from three all game. But it still wasn’t enough.

Eighteen turnovers by Boston turned into 22 points for Golden State.

Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points on 10 of 20 shots but came up cold in the fourth, joining Boston’s scoring drought. He added four assists and 10 rebounds.

One source of Boston’s success earlier in the series was Grant Williams and big man Al Horford’s shooting from beyond the arc. They combined for 12 points and a minus-37.

The Celtics were unable to take advantage of Steph Curry getting some rest in the fourth, letting foul trouble and Andrew Wiggins’ defense on Tatum build a double-digit lead halfway through the fourth.

Wiggins put in a tremendous fourth-quarter showcase, pulling off high-energy drives to the basket and playing effective defense to take the wind out of Bostons’ second-half rally. He led the Warriors in scoring (26 points), added 13 rebounds and played like the undisputed team MVP to uplift Curry’s sub-par performance.

Golden State formed a balanced attack all night, with Andrew Wiggins, Curry (16), Thompson (21), Poole (14) and Gary Payton II (15) all chipping in double-digit scoring.

The Warriors went without a turnover in the fourth.

The series flips back to TD Garden for Game 6 on Thursday, with Golden State one win away from winning the Larry O’Brien. The Warriors improved their at-home record to 11-1.

