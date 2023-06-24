Vanna White Wants A Massive Raise And Stunningly Hasn’t Received One In 18 Years

Videos by OutKick

It’s a good gig if you can get it.

Vanna White makes $3 million per year to turn letters on Wheel of Fortune. And she’s currently negotiating her contract to remain on the show through the 2023-24 season, according to Puck News.

But she’s going to need a bigger paycheck.

White has reportedly not received a raise in 18 years. Instead, she’s earned occasional bonuses.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak joined Wheel of Fortune in the early 1980s. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

White has hired entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman to negotiate her new contract.

Puck reported Freedman is “hitting the pay discrepancy issue hard with Sony, as well as possible gender discrimination with respect to White’s salary.”

Her current $3 million pales in comparison to Wheel host Pat Sajak, who makes $15 million to work 36 days per year.

So White might have a point here.

Because while their roles are very different, they’ve both been the face of the show for more than 40 years.

But Sajak is set to retire at the end of the upcoming season. And according to a recent report, White — now 66 years old — fears she might lose her iconic role.

“The next year is going to be quite the ride. Vanna wants to be a part of it all even after he leaves, and she hopes they do’tt force her out,” a source close to White told the Daily Mail.

The alleged insider even added White is “in it for the long haul” and “would like to be a part of the selection process for Pat’s replacement, because if it is up to her, she is in it forever.”

But it’s all going to come down to that new contract.