Pat Sajak Had The Best Work Schedule In America: 36 Days A Year For $15 Million

Pat Sajak announced his plans to retire from Wheel of Fortune following the show’s 41st season later this year.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak tweeted.

We congratulate Pat for a run that began in 1983. He’s 76-years-old with generational wealth. He walks away while still on top.

Still, he’s walking away from a lot. Pat Sajak may have had the best job in America. He certainly had one of the best schedules in the country.

Get this: Sajak worked just four days a month.

Four.

He worked every other Thursday and Friday, taping six episodes per day. He recorded over a week’s worth of shows, 12, in a two-day span.

Wheel of Fortune also taped only nine months out of the year.

Translation: Pat Sajak put in 36 days of work per year.

Thirty-six.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

And despite his less than part-time schedule, he made full-time money. According to Forbes, Sajak’s latest contract was worth $15 million a year.

$15 million a year for 36 days of work. That’s $416,666 a day.

Good work, if you can get it…

Hosting Wheel of Fortune will immediately become the most sought-after job on television. While Sajak’s successor likely won’t make as much as he did, the taping schedule is likely to remain intact

Perhaps his co-host Vanna White, who holds the second-best job in television, will move over to the main mic.

Though, a Bloomberg report says Ryan Seacrest is viewed internally as a frontrunner. If true, we hope the show reconsiders.

Ultimately, no one host can replace Pat Sajak.

Following Sajak is no easy task. Loyal Wheel viewers will undoubtedly compare the next host negatively to Pat.

But, if his successor has to work only 36 days a year, with every other week and three months a year off, they’ll be just fine.