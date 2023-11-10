Utah Mom Who Straddled Son Doubles As Sexy Ref, Tyson Bagent’s Last 10 Opponents Are Wild & Jim Harbaugh Escapes In A Plane

Videos by OutKick

Oh buddy, we’ve made it! Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where I try to find the most click-baitey things to throw in a headline because I know you’re all just looking for ways to kill time before punching that God forsaken clock. But this one isn’t even click-bait, I promise! Utah mom Amber Wright is a WILD CARD, and she’s got the sexy referee costume to prove it.

You’ll see. Frankly, I’m shocked we didn’t write about her back in September. That’s on me. But she’s back in the news now and I plan on making amends.

Big day in the #content world today. We’ve got Jim Harbaugh news out the ass, Bill Belichick smiling over pretzels in Germany, wild Tyson Bagent stats, fights at TopGolf and a LOADED slate of college football games tomorrow staring us right in our fat faces.

Who has it better than us? God, I love this country.

On that note, let’s also not forget that it’s Veterans Day tomorrow. Without them, we ain’t here right now talking nonsense and having some laughs. We all know someone who’s a veteran. I have a family full of them — some still alive, most, unfortunately, gone.

Let’s not forget them today, tomorrow, or, frankly, ever. Raise a glass, pour one out, call someone, say thanks — however you wanna acknowledge them, go ahead and do it.

It’s literally the least we can do after all they’ve done for us.

We rag on this country a lot, and it’s warranted given what’s going on right now. I truly can’t imagine what my grandpas — both veterans, both gone — would say if they were still here.

But it’s also the best damn country in the world. Not even close. It wouldn’t be that way without them.

Thank you.

Now, let’s dive in.

Let’s talk about Utah mom Amber Wright

No easy way to transition from Veterans Day to hot moms pushing the envelope, so we’ll just put our head down and GRIND.

Utah mother Amber Wright went VIRAL back in September when she posted a picture on Instagram of her and son Brixton celebrating after a big high school football win.

Why would that go viral, you might be wondering? It’s a fair question.

… and, that’s probably a fair answer.

That little photo-op lit up Instagram like a Christmas tree, with angry suburban moms BLASTING Amber here for getting a little too comfy-cozy with her son.

“I wonder how many of his friends are allowed to stay over. My son wouldn’t be allowed for sleepovers at their house,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I don’t think anyone has an issue with your son picking you up, just the (fact) that it appears your straddling your son,” added another. “You’re also dressed pretty sexy for a high school football game.”

Football mom Amber Wright fires back at the haters

First of all, if you think that’s provocative for a high school football game you’ve clearly never sat in the student section. You wanna talk about the Wild Wild West. I’ve seen some things.

Anyway, son Brix fired back at all the haters, telling them, “you all need Jesus, damn.”

“I come from a very affectionate family. I hug my dad every time I see him,” Amber added. “What you saw on the football field is just how we are. Brix will pick me up and squeeze me and then put me back down.”

Turns out, he ain’t alone!

Amber here doubled down on her sexy hugs last week for Halloween!

Goodness gracious. Take that, losers!

So, I guess my question to the Nightcaps Family is, where do we fall on this? We Team Amber or Team … Not Amber?

I think I’m with her on this one. If she wants to jump into her son’s arms after a big Friday night dub, then that’s her right.

Here’s where the haters may have a leg to stand on, though … judging by the above Halloween outfit — and the rest of Amber’s Instagram page — she seems like an absolute rocket in the #content field.

Good for Nightcaps, but it may hurt her case juuuuuuuuuust a tad.

Tyson Bagent’s last 10 games have been a wild ride

What kind of hormone therapist are you? was the first comment under that last post and I think it’s also a fair question.

Amber’s Instagram bio says she’s the owner of something called Renumedicine, which the website tells me helps improve sexual wellness.

And if you have $1,000 lying around, you can go see what it’s all about and meet Amber Wright in person!

Don’t you DARE accuse me of mailing it in on a Friday. That’s called some Big J research right there. Where else are you reading about Orgasm shots today?

Yeah, thought so.

Now, let’s check in on Tyson Bagent after our guy improved to 2-2 last night with a thrilling (not really) win over the Panthers:

Tyson Bagent went from playing vs the Colorado School of Mines to playing vs the Carolina Panthers pic.twitter.com/VGuy3ZGHGg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 10, 2023

TopGolf fights and good, clean fun with Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens

Colorado School of Mines! What a step up in weight class for our guy, and he’s currently holding his own much better than Justin Fields ever has.

Relax, it’s a joke … kind of.

Anyway, a quick check on the Mines shows they could probably beat the Panthers, if we’re being honest.

They’re currently 10-0, the No. 1 team in D-II and coming off a close 77-3 win over New Mexico Highlands. A win this weekend over Fort Lewis gives them the outright RMAC title.

Buckle up!

No, I don’t mean for that showdown — I mean for this little back and forth between Chad Johnson and TO.

Alllllllllllllrighty then! Different worlds, man. And frankly, I’m OK with that. Twelve hours in the sack? OK. No thank you. Just seems like a major investment. What would I do for the final 11 hours and 58 minutes?

Reminds me of a great scene from Friends:

Hilarious every time. Nope — still not ready to talk about Matthew Perry, for those wondering. In due time, but not today. Gut-punch.

Speaking of …

It ain’t even been open a month & they already fighting at Top Golf 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yCe5DETRB9 — BIG MEK🐝 (@meka_badazz88) November 9, 2023

Pretzels with Belichick & Harbaugh on a plane

Screencaps maestro Joe Kinsey tackled that one earlier today. From Joe:

Less than one month after opening, Topgolf Memphis, which is supposed to give residents fun to do late on weekends, has had its first viral fight video posted to the Internet and it has the local black population fuming.

All the typical politicians and chamber of commerce suits were at the big grand opening on October 27. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and politicians singing the praises as to what this means to a city that saw violent crime at a 17-year high earlier in 2023.

“Any time you open a venue like this, people spend money. It draws people throughout the region to come here. It’s good for the hotels. It’s good for the restaurants. It’s good for everything in the community,” Ted Ferris of Greater Memphis Chamber told media outlets on opening night.

From the look of things, it sure has brought the community together.

Schnellfeuer Zeit! (That’s rapid-fire time in German, by the way).

Here’s Bill Belichick … and he takes note — with a smile — that pretzels are on the breakfast menu.



🏈🥨🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/67H6KYFvsi — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2023

Bill seems THRILLED to be in Frankfurt! Did anyone in the German media ask him about his walk of shame from yesterday? No? Cowards.

Next up? Jim Harbaugh, who sources say will be on Michigan’s team plane later today — suspension or not.

Again, I don’t really care one way or the other what his suspension is because I think it’s all a little goofy, but the internet came through in a big way on this one:

Jim Harbaugh boarding the plane to Happy Valley. https://t.co/mTXYdNTow3 pic.twitter.com/LRtTUpi7Ux — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 10, 2023

Jim Harbaugh racing through the airport, running from Tony Petitti, who reaches the plane and finds a man in a Michigan hat, but it’s not Harbaugh. He looks out the window into another plane, where Harbaugh is waving goodbye as the plane takes off. [credits roll] https://t.co/vC9KoWUKTD — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 10, 2023

Live look at Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti trying to catch Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's team plane departs for Penn State: ✈️ (h/t @ChrisVannini) pic.twitter.com/CQda85K8fk — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 10, 2023

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Footage from the team plane when Tony Petitti tried to suspend Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/tFYefUlzDd — Just (@BeatOhioState) November 10, 2023

Let the WWE’s awesome Veterans Day flag take us into the weekend

THAT’S the Michigan content I’m here for. I’ll let the Big Js on the OutKick news side handle the serious stuff.

OK, that’ll do it for today’s class. You’re all dismissed early!

On the way out, enjoy the WWE being awesome this Veterans Day with the biggest American flag you’ll ever see.

From the WWE:

The flag, which measures a massive 3,040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall, will fly as a beacon of patriotism – inspired by and in honor of all of our veterans, especially those troops killed in action.

Amen.

Now, let’s go have a weekend.

