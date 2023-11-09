Gisele Bündchen Works On Winter Tan, Shirtless Bill Belichick Stuns The Internet & Trump’s Lawyer Passes The Bar

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to Thursday — otherwise known as the day I consider the start of the weekend because it’s football season and we have a LOADED slate of games tonight.

More importantly, I can now (legally) bet on all of them in the great state of Florida since the Hard Rock app is alive after a two-year hibernation. So long, shady offshore betting account!

I’ll now lose my money legally and with some integrity, thank you very much.

It’s a Thursday Nightcaps, and Tom Brady’s ex-lover, Gisele Bündchen, threw on a bikini and hit the beach this week in a direct shot at winter. Gisele ain’t ready for hot cocoa and oversized sweatshirts and I for one am with her.

Skip away, queen. You’ll see.

What else do ya’ll wanna talk about today? I took a picture of a wild sign TAPED to some plants in my neighborhood that basically called everyone out, so I think we should break it down.

I talked about Donald Trump’s lawyer in my power rankings earlier day — sounds like a shameless plug to me! — but she deserves some Nightcaps love, too. We’re nothing if not accepting around here.

ESPN also had an entire night earlier this week dedicated to pickleball and one interview in particular stole the show. I’d also like to discuss the Mount Rushmore of holidays. It’s not mine, but it’s awful. Truly, truly awful.

Oh yeah! There’s a video of what appears to be a shirtless Bill Belichick out in the wild that’s making the rounds today. If EVER there was a video made for Nightcaps, it’s this one. Buckle up.

OK, let’s get this show on the road so I can go hammer the under in tonight’s miserable Thursday Night Football game.

Gisele Bündchen skips on the beach in ode to summer

Feel like we haven’t heard much from Gisele lately. This time last year, her and Tom Brady were basically the story — much like Michigan right now.

Side note: are ya’ll as over that as I am? Unless you’re a Michigan or Ohio State fan, do you really care that much? I’m also the type of person who LOVES going against the grain, so I’m rooting hard for Michigan right now. We zig when they zag around here. Let’s go Big Blue!

Back to Gisele!

It’s been just over a year since her and Brady made the divorce official, and it appears both have nicely moved on. Tom is fresh off a nice three-month bender with model Irina Shayk, while Gisele Bündchen has been pumping out some fresh Instagram content lately for the first time in what seems like forever.

Did we ever find out if she’s actually banging the family jiu-jitsu instructor? My money’s on yes, but I don’t see that available in my new Hard Rock app yet. Stay tuned.

How about this ESPN pickleball interview?

Welcome back, Gisele! Good to see our girl back on her feet and letting it rip. I think we have a big few months coming our way. Eyes peeled.

Now, let’s talk some pickleball!

For some reason, ESPN aired like three hours of pickleball coverage the other night. The only reason I know that is because I flipped over there expecting some MACtion and instead got this:

Awkward sideline reporting with the Dallas Stars Ice Girls on ESPN pickleball tonight. "What brought you out to a pickleball event here today?" "We are here to support the president of the Dallas Stars Foundation, Marty Turco." "All right. we'll take it back to the court now." pic.twitter.com/yr4Nx6yjCd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2023

Former MSNBC host goes on a boycott rampage over ESPN’s Michigan coverage

So much going on there, from the interview, to the interviewer, to the actual response itself and the immediate kick back to the studio. What a ride.

What do we think happened here? What did the ice girls say that was so horrible? ESPN not big Marty Turco fans apparently. Who knew?

Regardless … welcome to Nightcaps, Hannah Johns!

Anyway, back to everyone’s favorite topic — Michigan Wolverines football!

There are two camps right now in this country, and both flags are firmly planted with literally zero wiggle room.

You’re either staunchly defending Jim Harbaugh and Michigan and asking for “due process” — that’s the sexy buzz word right now — or you’re demanding the school and coach be given the death penalty. No in between.

Can anyone guess which camp former MSNBC correspondent David Shuster’s in?

.@finebaum + others @espn including @petethamel are on a reckless and defamatory mission to harm the University, not @CoachJim4UM or @UMichFootball or @UMichAthletics. The haters want to hurt the University and all it stands for. Whether it's jealousy or envy doesn't matter. 2/ https://t.co/AhV42Qx5Zt — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2023

Dear @Disney Chairman Bob Iger, my family and I were planning a week long trip to @WaltDisneyWorld in '24. But we have now paused the reservations given @ESPN @CollegeGameDay which Disney/ABC oversees. If @finebaum isn't fired @ESPN, our family will go to @SixFlags. Congrats. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2023

Dear @DoorDash, I need about $500 food delivered soon for a kids party. But, thanks to your association @ESPN @CollegeGameDay, I'll be giving all of my business to @Grubhub. Congratulations! #boycottespn — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2023

Dear @HomeDepot, I need to purchase a lot of lumber and building materials from one of your local stores this weekend for my deck renovation work. But thanks to your association with @ESPN @Collegegameday, my business is going @Lowes. Congratulations! #boycottespn — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2023

HOA beef and holiday lists

David, by the way, is a Michigan alum if you couldn’t tell. And by the way, canceling the Disney trip is the best move he could’ve made. What a weight that’ll be off his shoulders.

As someone who’s lived in Florida for nearly 30 years, I promise you Disney is the worst. Stay away. It was bad before the p(l)andemic, but it’s downright miserable now. You’re welcome.

I would, however, lift the ban on Home Depot. Love that place. There are a few great smells in this world, and I’d put Home Depot on a Saturday morning in the fall right up there with the best of them.

OK, let’s kick it into high gear and get this thing GOING so we can all lose some TNF bets …

… not too fast, though — you’re in a HOA!

WOWWWW! That came from the yard a few houses down from me, and it was jarring to see yesterday. I know the guy there, too. Or at least I thought I did.

Again, I just moved in here a few months ago, so perhaps I still have some catching up to do.

Thoughts? I obviously love it because I’m all about the #content. Is this normal for an HOA? I’ve never lived in one until now, and while ours is pretty a loose definition of an HOA, I didn’t see drama like this in my old neighborhood.

Can’t wait to see how this little story plays out. Who has the GUTS around here? We’re about to find out.

Speaking of guts, it appears David Pollack has a ton of them after pressing send on this idiotic tweet:

Holiday Committee Playoff Rankings:



1. Christmas

2. Easter

3. 4th of July

4. Thanksgiving



First two out:

5. Memorial Day

6. New Year's Eve — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 7, 2023

Unbelievably bad. Truly awful. How does Easter get the No. 2 seed? Frankly, Easter would struggle to even make the expanded playoffs in my bracket.

And how about New Year’s Eve at six? That’s a garbage holiday for anyone over 25, especially if you have kids.

If you read my power rankings from a few weeks back — hey, another plug! — you already know my list.

Halloween Christmas Eve Thanksgiving Labor Day

First two out:

5. Memorial Day

6. 4th of July

Trump’s lawyer takes us home as the internet spars over this Bill Belichick video

That’s right. Christmas ain’t on it. Christmas Eve is by far the better day. Christmas Eve is awesome. Christmas stinks.

You’re up all day, you’re constantly driving to different houses, there’s a ton of drama at each one and you take roughly 700 pictures. Nope.

And yes, Halloween is the best holiday. October is by far the best month of the year and Halloween is the start of the holiday season. Christmas and NYE are the end of it. Talk about depressing. Case closed.

PS: Labor Day weekend is underrated as hell. First Saturday of college football, fantasy football drafts, NASCAR’s Southern 500, more college football on Monday, which is also a day off. The best.

I look an awful lot like this when it’s all said and done:

Bill Belichick doing the walk of shame 😭#BenderBill pic.twitter.com/fEJWj40Yxx — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) November 9, 2023

Look, I have no earthly idea if that’s Bill or not. None. Zero. I assume it’s not because that would be too good to be true, but I’ll let you guys decide. Maybe it is and, as the McAfee crew says, it’s just from a while back?

I will say this — I’m a Nantucket guy. Got married on the island. Have sources on the island. Boots on the ground TODAY. One of them was pretty damn adamant that that was, in fact, Nantucket. Named me the exact spot on island, too.

Nothing and I mean NOTHING would make me happier than to get confirmation. If it is, you can go ahead and put Bill ahead of Don Shula today.

I know he’s still a few wins behind, but this video would immediately vault him to the top. What a legend he’d be.

The internet — bless her heart — is DIVIDED on this one:

Belichick looking for his crab rangoon that was delivered after he passed out. Probably woke up to 8 missed calls. https://t.co/JukuYiBHUR — VG (@ViolationsGreg) November 9, 2023

divorced bill is wild. i want him in Washington even more now https://t.co/BqHaAB6ZY5 — wes. (@WesleyTate33) November 9, 2023

Putting this behind us. We're on to the next house. https://t.co/ZIq8GByBxW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2023

Doing your coach dirty with this. — Matt Ramage (@mattramage) November 9, 2023

Uhhhhh wut are we doing here?



Posting a rando watermarked Ring video without any meaningful context (e.g. when it happened) then tagging #BenderBill isn’t news or entertainment.



It’s gross. — Simon Wagstaff (@SimonWagstaff16) November 9, 2023

Hey, Simon — can you tone it down a notch for me here? Can we relax just a tad?

“It’s gross.”

No, it’s funny.

NEED someone to ask Bill about this video soon. Who in Boston media has the nuts to do it? I’ll Venmo you $100 and then another hundo if you ask a follow-up.

Take us home, Alina Habba!

Let’s have a night.

