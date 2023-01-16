Zach Wilson’s Mom Causes ‘Holy War’ Melt Down By Posting Photo From Four-Star QB Son’s Visit To Utah

Zach Wilson’s brother, Isaac, is an absolute baller. He is currently a second-semester junior in high school on a fast track to the next level.

As a two-star recruit, Zach had just five Power Five conference offers and ended up at BYU. Isaac, a four-star prospect, has already accrued 13 scholarship offers as the No. 12 player at his position in the Class of 2024.

Arizona, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma State and Oregon are already in on the youngest of four Wilson brothers, who receives an insane amount of recruiting mail. As is BYU. As is Utah.

That’s where things get interesting.

The Cougars and Utes are bitter rivals. The two campuses are separated by 45 miles. BYU is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and approximately 36% of students at Utah identify as Latter-day Saints, with more than half having grown up in the faith.

When the two schools meet on the gridiron, it is called ‘The Holy War.’ It is one of the most passionate rivalries in college football.

Mike Wilson, the patriarch, played football at Utah.

‘Big Mike’ Wilson played offensive line at Utah. (Image courtesy: @wilsonohana/Twitter)

Lisa Wilson, the matriarch, met her husband while attending Utah. Zach grew up wanting to play for the Utes and attended Kyle Wittingham’s football camp in 2007.

Young Zach Wilson at Utah. (Image courtesy: Wilson family)

But all three older Wilson brothers played at BYU. Zach played quarterback from 2018-2020, Josh is currently a sophomore linebacker, and Micah is currently a freshman linebacker.

So what happened?

The Wilson family’s turn from red to blue is well-documented. While the full story goes much deeper, the gist is rather simple.

Zach was committed to Boise State when BYU called and asked if he wanted to drive over for a visit. Initially, it was a hard no.

I said ’no way, no way. Nope, not a chance. We are not going down there. That’s not an option. We had written them off because they hadn’t recruited Zach at all. They hadn’t even sent him a form letter. — Lisa Wilson, via The Salt Lake Tribune

However, after head coach Kalani Sitake explained why his program was previously uninterested in Zach, the Wilson family reluctantly agreed to visit. They were “treated like kings,” and pleasantly surprised by the school, its people, and the staff, Lisa said.

Meanwhile, Utah did not offer Zach a scholarship.

He would have played for the Utes if offered. It was his dream.

But nope— no offer. The rest is history.

Zach committed to BYU and went on to be drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets. Josh and Micah followed their oldest brother to Provo.

But where will Isaac Wilson end up?

BYU offered Isaac very early on. The Cougars were amongst the first programs to do so.

Utah, on the other hand, took some time. Lisa even threw shade at the Utes for their lack of interest.

They finally offered back in November.

After a great talk with coach whittingham @UtahCoachWhitt I am excited to say I have received an offer to the university of Utah, My dads Alma mater. Had to try and find an old pic of him @wilsonohana. pic.twitter.com/5LjWSHtsxi — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) November 6, 2022

Over this past weekend, Lisa drove down to Salt Lake City with Isaac for a visit. She posted a photo with her son and the two Pac-12 Championship trophies from the past two years.

Lisa and Isaac Wilson on campus at Utah. (Image courtesy: @lifeaccording2lisa/Instagram)

As could be expected, the visit caused an absolute meltdown amongst both fanbases. While there were BYU and Utah fans who were rational about the process, many were not.

Some Utes fans were furious that their school would ever consider offering a traitor. Others were upset that they would associate with Lisa, who previously “spoke ill” of… *checks notes* her alma mater.

The mom constantly fighting and bullying Utah fans while Zach was at BYU and now with jets fans because they hate her son. Zach has always been a cocky brat. He wasn’t even captain at BYU and is currently a cancer in the Jets locker room. — 🌹 🌹 Lifting Ute 🌹 🌹 (@LA_Utes) January 15, 2023

This would be great. Can we just not have his mom please? — 🌹Utah Football Fans Podcast🌹 (@UtahFBFans) January 16, 2023

That pic raises all kinds of red flags. — 🌹🌹🌹SoCal Ute 🌹🌹🌹 (@TheAverageDad) January 15, 2023

Don’t need the toxicity. I don’t care how talented he is at highschool level. Have him go to CU. I won’t delete this tweet even if he Commits. He won’t, he’s looking for a big brand. Don’t need anything in the QB room like we saw in the RB room this past year with an individual. — Elite FM (@EliteFitMob) January 15, 2023

Just what Utah does not need. — kwhall4 (@kwhall4) January 16, 2023

This can’t be true 🤮🤢 — Jessica Sagari (@JessicaSagari) January 15, 2023

Bro keep this toxic family out of our team. — 🌹 🌹 Lifting Ute 🌹 🌹 (@LA_Utes) January 15, 2023

No!!! — Nick Lange (@imnicklange) January 15, 2023

Uggh. Here we go again. — Ujazz (@kburnem2) January 16, 2023

Let’s stay away from these Wilsons — Shawn (@shawn_505) January 15, 2023

byu can keep it — Sher Khan🐉🐲 (@boooooski) January 16, 2023

And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the proverbial aisle, BYU fans had an equally as vocal reaction.

Many of them used the Utah fans as an example for why he shouldn’t go there. Some defended the Wilson family. Others were upset that the family would even consider “switching sides,” again.

One particular theory stands out.

If you don’t play for byu it’s because you want to distance yourself from the church. pic.twitter.com/Uy1ybFASQR — CougarboardLogic (@CougarboardL) January 15, 2023

Lisa told everyone to relax, but nobody relaxed. The Utes and Cougars melted down.

Isaac could decide to sign during the Early Signing Period next December. He could decide to wait until National Signing Day in February of 2024. Either way, if he puts pen to paper for Utah or BYU — or even commits to either program — the entire Beehive state is going to implode.