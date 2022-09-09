Zach Wilson’s Mom Shares Crazy Amount Of Recruiting Mail Her Youngest Son Isaac Receives As High School Junior

Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets after an outstanding career at BYU. However, during his collegiate recruiting process, the 23-year-old quarterback was a three-star recruit who did not get the looks he deserved.

That is not the case with his younger brother Isaac, who is highly-recruited as a junior in high school.

Isaac is a near-splitting image of his big bro in both look and ability.

Although he is a little bit smaller than Zach, he has time to catch up and he can really spin it.

Isaac stands around 6-foot tall, weighs 166 pounds, and is a consensus four-star prospect. He already has offers from Brigham Young, Oregon, San Jose State, Arizona, Oregon State, Idaho State and Weber State. He also visited the University of Miami in January and picked up an offer from head coach Mario Cristobal.

There are a lot more offers to come, but it is not hard to imagine that Isaac might choose to stay home. The Wilson family has deep ties to BYU, his brother Josh would be a senior when he is a freshman and his brother Micah, the third of three older brothers, was part of the 2022 recruiting class.

With that being said, Isaac is going to have his pick of the litter. There will be a lot of schools in the mix before it is all said and done.

In the meantime, Isaac is lighting it up in his first year as the starting quarterback at Corner Canyon. His predecessors, Jaxson Dart and Devin Brown, are currently enrolled at Ole Miss and Ohio State, respectively, after balling out in a pass-heavy offense.

Isaac is next in line and he has thrown for 578 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games. He also added 150 yards on the ground.

As the youngest Wilson brother continues to throw darts, his stock only continues to rise. His mother, Lisa Wilson, recently shared the amount of recruiting mail that he receives from college programs

Lisa Wilson with her sons Zach, Isaac, Josh and Micah. (courtesy: @lifeaccording2lisa / Instagram)

It’s a lot of mail. Especially considering that he is still two years away from a decision.

Letters have come in from Duke, Maryland, Colorado, Arizona, USC, Alabama and Oregon State, among others. USC’s entire coaching staff sent him hand-written letters, but Alabama’s 3D packet is the coolest of them all. Take a look:

Lisa said that Zach did not receive anywhere near the amount of mail that Isaac has. Part of that is because of how different recruiting is today than even five years ago, part of that is because Isaac is getting the respect that Zach didn’t while in high school.

To close things out, Lisa seamlessly and quickly transitioned to her new planner. It was amazing.