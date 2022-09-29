Zach Wilson’s little brother is a certified stud. Isaac Wilson, who is currently a junior in high school, is on a similar path as his big bro and could end up on a fast track to the NFL.

Zach, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, did not have a lot of buzz as a recruit. He was a two-star prospect with just five Power Five conference offers.

That is not the case for Isaac. Partially due to “star inflation,” partially because of his last name, and mostly because he can really spin it, the 6-foot-0, 165-pound quarterback is rising up the charts.

Isaac already has offers from BYU, Oregon, Arizona, and Miami, among others. His mom Lisa, who is an incredibly entertaining follow on Instagram, shared an update on her youngest son’s crazy amount recruiting mail at the beginning of the month. There were quite a few schools interested and Alabama sent out the coolest piece of literature by a significant margin.

Since then, Isaac has been balling. Corner Canyon High School is 5-2, with a loss to powerhouse Bishop Gorman included, and ranked No. 55 in the country.

Through the first seven games, Isaac is 118-of-201 for 1,776 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding 333 yards and a score on 68 carries. He has 10 interceptions, and his completion percentage is low, but he is young and his arm talent and athleticism are undeniable.

As Zach Wilson’s brother continues to turn heads, more schools are starting to take notice and get in on his recruitment.

Lisa provided an update on her son’s recruiting mail and pointed out that there is one in-state program that is finally giving him the look that he deserves. It also happens to be his father’s alma mater.

Lisa’s tone definitely included some shade. She, rightfully, is shocked that it took the Utes a long time to pay attention to Isaac.

There is a long way to go in the recruitment process. Isaac has at least 14 months to make a decision on where to play, and 16 months if he chooses to wait until National Signing Day.

He could end up at Alabama. He could end up at Miami. Or, he could end up staying closer to home and playing for Utah or BYU. Wherever Isaac chooses, his ceiling is very high.