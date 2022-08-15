Zach Wilson’s Younger Brother Isaac Put On A Clinic In His High School Debut As A Starting QB

Zach Wilson isn’t the only one in his family that can sling a pigskin, his younger brother Isaac is a highly-regarded QB himself. Isaac made his debut as Corner Canyon’s starting quarterback over the weekend and put on a show.

Isaac, a four-star recruit out of Utah, kicked off his junior campaign by throwing for 450 yards and six touchdowns in Corner Canyon’s 45-7 win over Herriman. He showed his receivers a lot of love, too, as five different wideouts hauled in touchdowns in the win.

Oh, and he managed to put up those numbers playing just three quarters of football. He didn’t take the field in the fourth quarter given that the game was already a blowout.

Isaac has huge shoes to fill as the No. 1 QB at Corner Canyon. Not only does he have to try and live up to his NFL QB brother, but the school has also produced QBs Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Devin Brown (Ohio State) over the last couple of years.

So far so good for Zach’s little brother as Isaac has already received offers from the likes of Arizona, BYU, Miami (FL), Oregon, and Oregon State among other Division I programs. Zach Wilson, who was only a three-star prospect, had offers from BYU, Boise State, Cal, and Iowa among others before signing with the Cougars.

It would be a surprise to see Isaac go anywhere other than BYU following in his older brother’s footsteps, but time will tell.