Zach Wilson Update: Surgery Could Reveal Something Good, Or Something Else

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles, coach Robert Saleh said Sunday afternoon.

And that surgery — more importantly what the doctor finds during the surgery — will ultimately determine how long Wilson is out of the lineup.

Wilson suffered what is believed to be a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Eagles at Philadelphia Friday night. The injury happened on a scramble in which Wilson was not touched which suggested bad tidings.

But the Jets became optimistic the injury was not an ACL tear, which would cost Zach Wilson the season, upon initial tests at the stadium and an MRI Saturday. The surgery will confirm this and exactly what is the issue one way or another.

Coach Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is on his way to LA for his procedure. pic.twitter.com/a1l5rOoBjq — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 14, 2022

The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Neal S. ElAttrache, will determine how long Zach Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks based on the initial tests, but it is possible he could be out longer based on the knee’s condition of when ElAttrache operates.

“We’re optimistic,” Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”

If Wilson’s injury is not serious, as the team hopes, he could be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson misses that game, or any other, Joe Flacco — who is now taking first-team repetitions — would be expected to start.

Flacco once led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title.

Saleh said offensive tackle Mehki Becton will also be visiting ElAttrache for a consultation on what is believed to be a fractured knee cap.

The Jets have signed free agent Duane Brown, who is expected to report to the team late Sunday or early Monday, and he is expected to become the team’s starting left tackle.

The Jets have moved George Fant, who began this training camp as the starting left tackle, to the starting right tackle spot.

