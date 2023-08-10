Netherlands Forward Takes Victory Lap After ‘Big Mouth’ USWNT’s Early World Cup Exit

Videos by OutKick

The USWNT saw its earliest exit in World Cup history in 2023. And Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn could not be more thrilled.

Lineth Beerensteyn of Netherlands speaks during a press conference on August 10, 2023.

(Photo by Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Sunday’s result was gut-wrenching. The United States looked lethargic through group play and never seemed to find a groove during a win over Vietnam and draws against the Netherlands and Portugal.

It may not have made the knockout stages if not for the post.

As frustrating as the early portion of the tournament was for the Americans, they finally put it all together during their Round of 16 match against Sweden. They were creating chances on offense, the defense was lights out and keeper Alyssa Naeher silenced any doubt in net.

Everything was in place for the United States to come out on top except the most crucial component in the sport— finding the net. Of their 11 shots on target, not a single one scored.

Extra time came and went, and a matter of inches — if that — proved to be the difference.

Although the lazy, uniformed take was to point at Megan Rapinoe’s miss and mock her for such a disappointing end to her international career, Sophia Smith and Kelly O’Hara’s misses were just as bad if not worse. All three have to bear the burden of a PK miss on the biggest stage that led to the United States’ first-ever exit prior to the semifinals, let alone the quarterfinals.

While some Americans danced on the graves of a team that has been widely outspoken on social and politics topics, others were disappointed to see their country go down in such a manner. This year’s team was remarkably talented and never should have suffered such a letdown loss.

To call the USWNT’s 2023 World Cup “disappointing” would be an understatement.

Unacceptable is a better word and even that may not sum it up correctly. Regardless of how those in the States feel about the effort, the rest of the world rejoiced over the loss.

Not only will they not have to worry about the greatest team in World Cup history coming back with vengeance after finding its rhythm, they no longer have to hear about or from the Americans. Beerensteyn, who has scored 26 goals in 93 appearances for the Netherlands, was delighted.

De Verenigde Staten verloren in de achtste finale van het WK van Zweden en Lineth Beerensteyn kon daar niet rouwig om zijn: 'Ik dacht: ok, doei!' 👋



Meer → https://t.co/mPm8dn3plc pic.twitter.com/8t01mugD7M — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) August 10, 2023

She was asked about the United States’ elimination on Thursday and did not hold back.

The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking: ‘Yes! Bye!’ Because from the start of this tournament, they had already a really big mouth – they were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.’ — Lineth Beerensteyn

Beerensteyn’s criticism of the USWNT is entirely warranted. She doesn’t mean it with disrespect.

Beerensteyn is simply calling it how she sees it.

I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now, they are out of the tournament. For them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future – don’t start to talk about something that’s far away. I hope that they will learn from that. — Lineth Beerensteyn

Beerensteyn is not the only one who hopes that the U.S. women will learn from the heartbreak in Australia.