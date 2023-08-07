Alexi Lalas Admits USWNT Has Become ‘Unlikable’ For Their Extremely Woke Politics, Is At Risk Of Becoming ‘Irrelevant’

Videos by OutKick

For some Americans, it has become easier to root against the USWNT than to actually cheer for them given that many players on the team have become more political activists than soccer players over the last few years.

Anyone paying even the slightest attention to soccer in America recognizes that many USWNT squad members have been pushing a woke, anti-American message. Those in the media know this as well but have been too afraid to mention it with fear of being canceled.

Well, after the USWNT’s loss to Sweden in the Women’s World Cup marking the American’s fastest-ever exit from the tournament, Alexi Lalas decided not to hold his tongue any longer.

The former USMNT player turned Fox Sports analyst is known for calling it like he sees it, and what he sees is a USWNT whose politics have rubbed many Americans the wrong way.

Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing. Politics, causes, stances, & behavior have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant. https://t.co/J5yFxOuBet — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) August 6, 2023

Lalas’ explanation that the USWNT is at risk of becoming irrelevant holds true as well.

Before you call him, myself, or anyone else who agrees with the idea sexist, it has nothing to do with women’s vs. men’s sports angle, but everything to do with winning.

Americans like winning teams, and like dominant teams even more so. The USWNT has been dominant for a decade winning back-to-back World Cups while playing an exciting brand of soccer.

Nothing about this team is exciting anymore unless your political beliefs align with there’s, which the push from a trio of stars most recently has been allowing transgender athletes on the team.

READ: MEGAN RAPINOE SAYING SHE’D OPENLY WELCOME A TRANS PLAYER ON THE USWNT SHOWS SHE’S A NAIVE NARCISSIST | MARK HARRIS

Losing before even sniffing a final when Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are whining about transgender athletes being able to play sports – an argument nobody is actually participating in – isn’t the way to stay relevant.

