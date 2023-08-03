USWNT’s Lindsey Horan Makes Ridiculous Claim That Carli Lloyd Has ‘No Idea’ What The Team Is Going Through

Videos by OutKick

As USWNT captain, Lindsey Horan has a duty to defend her team no matter the circumstance, which is exactly what she’s done in the aftermath of Carli Lloyd’s critical comments about the squad.

There’s a proper way to stand up for your team, and rule No. 1 is not to make stupid statements when defending your squad from any naysayers.

Horan did not abide by that rule.

The 29-year-old has explained that Lloyd’s questioning of the team’s passion and effort is “frustrating,” which is understandable. Unfortunately for Horan, she didn’t leave it at that, she made the claim that Lloyd doesn’t know what preparations and the behind-the-scenes looks like for the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup.

“Again, it’s noise and, again, it’s an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion — we know that’s how it goes,” Horan said. “But for me, I always want to defend my team and say: you have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we’re doing individually, collectively, etcetera.

“So, for anyone to question our mentality hurts a little bit but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I don’t really care. It’s what’s going inside of the team and getting ready for that next game.”

Carli Lloyd has earned the right to be critical of the USWNT. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd played 316 games for the USWNT and led them to not one, but two World Cup victories while wearing the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.

I’m pretty sure that means she knows exactly what the behind-the-scenes, preparation, and pressure feel like at the Women’s World Cup.

Nothing Llloyd has said in the aftermath of the USWNT draw with Portugal to close out the group stage has been wrong. The Americans have played incredibly uninspiring soccer since their opening match against Vietnam.

She, perhaps more than anyone else on Earth, has earned the right to criticize the USWNT.