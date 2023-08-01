USWNT Coach Hits Back At Carli Lloyd’s Criticism Of Team’s Missing Passion: ‘It’s Insane’

Videos by OutKick

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski isn’t pumped about Carli Lloyd criticizing his squad.

The women’s national soccer team battled Portugal to a 0-0 draw Tuesday, and it was just good enough to advance out of the group stage.

While the team is advancing, it was certainly a pathetic performance that drew serious criticism, including the postgame conduct.

However, Lloyd also had a problem with what she felt was a lack of passion.

Vlatko Andonovski responds to Carli Lloyd.

“You never want to take anything for granted. You put on that jersey and you want to give it everything you have, for the people that came before you and the people that are gonna come after you, and I’m just not seeing that passion. I’m just seeing a very lackluster, uninspiring, taking-it-for-granted, where winning and training and doing all that you can to be the best possible individual player is not happening,” the former soccer star said after the draw, according to ESPN.

Well, Andonovski didn’t like that. He didn’t like that at all.

“The one thing I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else. They’ve put everything they could in preparation for this tournament and every game that they go into, so to question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think it’s insane. I’ve never seen this team step on the field and not try hard or not compete. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels,” Andonovski said after the embarrassing draw when hitting back at Lloyd.

The USWNT is hanging on by its teeth.

While only the people in the locker room know if they’re truly passionate or not, the fact of the matter is America is lucky to even still be playing.

The team should all be thanking the goal post for keeping their dreams of another World Cup alive.

Portugal was this close 😬 pic.twitter.com/UMIZnAqyib — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

The fact the team was celebrating like the game had gone just fine after a 0-0 draw only inflamed the situation even worse, which Lloyd also correctly pointed out.

Why are players taking pictures and acting like everything is sunshine and roses after nearly being eliminated in the group stage?

The USWNT entered the tournament as heavy favorites, but outside of a 3-0 win over Vietnam, has not looked the part.

"There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling…"@CarliLloyd on the USWNT after the match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/38zm1eC76r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Perhaps, Vlatko Andonovski and the USWNT should spend more time focused on the task at hand and less time on outside criticism. The back and forth isn’t going to win the World Cup. Only the play on the field will.