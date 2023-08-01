Carli Lloyd Flames USWNT’s Behavior After Embarrassing World Cup Draw: ‘You Are Lucky’

Videos by OutKick

Carli Lloyd wasn’t impressed by the USWNT’s conduct after drawing with Portugal early Tuesday morning.

The United States women’s national team advanced out of the group stage of the World Cup after drawing with Portugal 0-0. It was a humiliating and embarrassing performance.

The World Cup so far has been nothing short of a massive disappointment. America is advancing, but only through luck at this point is the team still alive.

After the embarrassing draw, players were spotted taking photos and laughing it up having a good old time with fans.

Portugal was this close 😬 pic.twitter.com/UMIZnAqyib — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Carli Lloyd rips USWNT behavior after Portugal draw.

Lloyd wasn’t impressed at all, and the former American soccer star made that crystal clear with her postgame analyzes.

“I have never witnessed – and just seeing these images for the first time at the desk – I have never witnessed something like that. There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling. I mean the player of that match was the post. You are lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said with a clearly frustrated look on her face Tuesday morning.

"There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling…"@CarliLloyd on the USWNT after the match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/38zm1eC76r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Lloyd and fans have every right to be disappointed.

The USWNT isn’t going home because Portugal drilled a shot off the post. If it had been two inches further to the left, the United States would be packing up with its tail tucked between its legs, boarding a flight and coming back stateside.

Yet, you wouldn’t know how close the team came to elimination from the postgame antics. Did they draw with Portugal or win a huge matchup?

Carli Lloyd flamed the USWNT’s behavior after drawing with Portugal. (Photo by Hannah Peters – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Seems like the latter. What is up with taking pictures and smiling? The team damn near lost to Portugal. Yet, it was a party on the field for a handful of players.

It reminds me of the classic “Moneyball” locker room scene.

You can celebrate when you win. Until then, keep your mouth shut, stop the smiling and get in the locker room. There are still games to play. Focus up and stop with the antics, USWNT. Otherwise, the team will come early after entering the tournament as a monster favorite.