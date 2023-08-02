Carli Lloyd Defends Criticizing The USWNT: ‘Poured My Heart And Soul Into This Team’

Videos by OutKick

Carli Lloyd doesn’t sound like she has any regrets about criticizing the USWNT after disappointing World Cup play in the group stage.

The USA escaped the group stage at the World Cup by the skin of its teeth after a 0-0 draw Tuesday with Portugal.

Following the match, Lloyd criticized the team’s postgame behavior on the field for acting like they’d accomplished something and also took some shots at what she perceived was a lack of passion.

“I have never witnessed – and just seeing these images for the first time at the desk – I have never witnessed something like that. There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling. I mean the player of that match was the post. You are lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said in the immediate aftermath of the draw when reacting to the team’s behavior.

"There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling…"@CarliLloyd on the USWNT after the match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/38zm1eC76r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Carli Lloyd doesn’t run from USWNT criticism.

Now, Carli Lloyd is making it crystal clear her criticism came from a place of passion because he poured her own blood, sweat and tears into the USWNT.

“I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team. I poured my heart and soul into this team for 17 years, and it was based off a legacy that was just passed down from generation to generation. The mentality. The DNA of what makes that team so great. So, my comments were reflective of me wanting to see that legacy continued to be passed down from generation to generation. And with that, it comes with hard work, it comes with focus. So, my hope is that continues because that’s what makes the U.S. so special and so deadly.

"I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team."@CarliLloyd shares how her previous comments on the USWNT come from a place of admiration and how they were reflected in a legacy of success and generational greatness 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2TIv8YQOVr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023

Lloyd has every right to speak her mind.

It’s insane that Carli Lloyd apparently even felt the need to address this situation again. Completely unnecessary.

Carli Lloyd was a star for the USWNT and one of the most successful soccer players in the history of the sport.

Her exact quote criticizing the lack of passion is as follows:

You never want to take anything for granted. You put on that jersey and you want to give it everything you have, for the people that came before you and the people that are gonna come after you, and I’m just not seeing that passion. I’m just seeing a very lackluster, uninspiring, taking-it-for-granted, where winning and training and doing all that you can to be the best possible individual player is not happening.

There’s nothing crazy or wrong about her comments. Not at all. The USWNT entered the World Cup as the heavy favorite. The United States was expected to roll.

Other than the first win over Vietnam, the USWNT has not looked the part at all. Failing to meet expectations should be criticized. The roster is lucky the team is still alive and advanced to the next stage.

Furthermore, Carli Lloyd has earned the right to criticize whatever she wants about the USWNT. Why? Because she poured years of her life into that team, as she pointed out.

That gives her the right *AND* the credibility to speak out.

The USWNT hasn’t met expectations in the World Cup. Carli Lloyd criticized the team’s lack of passion. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

Lloyd spoke her mind, and it’s good to see she didn’t get on TV and apologize. She didn’t do anything wrong and definitely shouldn’t feel bad.