USFL Week 5: Games, Schedule, How To Watch

The first half of the USFL regular season comes to an end this week, with one team still undefeated and one team still winless.

On Saturday:

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1)

3:00 p.m. ET — Fox

We've got a battle of two 3-1 teams today on FOX 🙌



Who is coming out on top, @USFLBreakers or @USFLGenerals? 🌊🎖 pic.twitter.com/Pt9sBlD3hh — USFL (@USFL) May 14, 2022

On Sunday:

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2)

12:00 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Houston Gamblers (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4)

4:00 p.m. ET — Fox

The Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) beat the Michigan Panthers (1-4) 27-20 on Friday.

TIPPED AND PICKED 🤠



Our defense is locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Yf9RVkPUrZ — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) May 14, 2022

The Helmet Cam never disappoints 🔥🎥



See what it looks like to score a TD and hit the griddy from the eyes of @USFLBandits RB @JWashFrFr ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vuLEzwK5hn — USFL (@USFL) May 14, 2022

Don’t forget that the entire regular USFL season is played in Birmingham, Alabama, at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field.

The USFL’s playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

