USFL Week 5: Games, Schedule, How To Watch

The first half of the USFL regular season comes to an end this week, with one team still undefeated and one team still winless.

On Saturday:

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1)
3:00 p.m. ET — Fox

On Sunday:

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2)
12:00 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Houston Gamblers (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4)
4:00 p.m. ET — Fox

The Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) beat the Michigan Panthers (1-4) 27-20 on Friday.

Don’t forget that the entire regular USFL season is played in Birmingham, Alabama, at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field.

The USFL’s playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

