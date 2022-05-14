USFL Week 5: Games, Schedule, How To Watch

The first half of the USFL regular season comes to an end this week, with one team still undefeated and one team still winless.
On Saturday:
New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1)
3:00 p.m. ET — Fox
On Sunday:
Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2)
12:00 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock
Houston Gamblers (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4)
4:00 p.m. ET — Fox
The Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) beat the Michigan Panthers (1-4) 27-20 on Friday.
Don’t forget that the entire regular USFL season is played in Birmingham, Alabama, at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field.
The USFL’s playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
